Dear man, woman celebrate yourself!

Dear Brethren,

I would like to take the time to celebrate a very special person in my life, none other than—myself! You see, today is the eve of my birthday, and I would like to be the first to wish myself a very happy birthday and rejoice in the fact that God Almighty saw it fit that I be born, so many years ago.

You know, when you are a woman (who is not a celebrity or model), it is very difficult for people to celebrate you.

To the men reading this, I can see your eyebrows grazing your hairlines, but please calm down, let me explain.

I know there’s Mother’s Day and International Women’s Day and all that, but honestly, do you think your average woman gets the time to be celebrated?

No, we are busy running our homes, minding the children, praying for more patience with the nanny, trying to squeeze in time for a manicure and pedicure, making time for our boyfriends/husbands/mothers/sisters/ friends/extended families and on top of it all, staying fit while keeping up with our careers and remaining ambitious without having a nervous breakdown. Phew!

Women, like clocks, are always in motion. If you are raising young children like I am, then 80 percent of your brainpower and energy is spent caring for them and planning for their welfare.

The other 20 percent has to be shared out between work, family, friends, service to the community etc. etc. Nowhere is there time (and rarely is there money) to sit down and just celebrate yourself.

This year, I have pre-ordered my own birthday cake. I am not saying my husband cannot do it but I am saying I know what I want and what I want is cake.

I am also going to be meeting up with a friend of mine whose birthday happens to fall a week before mine, and we are going to sit down, catch up and enjoy ourselves, guilt-free.