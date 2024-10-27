Decision making: When it is all certainly uncertain

Brethren, making decisions is not easy. If it were then we would have no need for CEOs and CFOs and COOs and all the other O-Os!

We all have a friend (I am hoping you are not that friend) who is so indecisive that if it were not for the fact that you know their family and have seen their identification documents, you would not be 100 percent confident about their name.

When you go out to eat with your indecisive friend, let us call him Unsettled Ulrich, he will study the menu with an intensity that reminds you of your high school final exam.

You might even find him mouthing the words as he pores over the menu.

He will then quiz the waiter closely on a random selection of food items, but not settle on any.

Finally, when everyone else has ordered and the pressure is mounting, he will tell the waiter “I will have the same please,” thus making the whole group wonder what the point of the excruciating 30-minute hemming and hawing was.

Helen the Hesitant is another one. Going shopping with her is a nightmare! She will try on 25 different items but find it difficult to commit to any. T

hen at the fourth shop she will suddenly decide that things looked better in the first shop and back she goes. If you are taking her shopping, please wear comfortable footwear, a bottle of water and a backpack full of patience because, trust me—you will surely need it.

And have you seen Doubtful David in (in)action? He bought a nice plot of land somewhere but could not decide what type of house to build on it, so the land is still undeveloped.

Mrs David, of course, is not amused. In fact, she has been in a state of permanent un-amusement for the last few years, but can you blame her?

The poor woman has had to learn how to wait, after all it took quite a while for Doubtful David to make up his mind about courting her in the first place …