Despite hardship, let us build a more fraternal world

Police on November 16, 2022, confirmed three people dead, after the makeshift structures they were living in collapsed following a heavy morning downpour, in the Kampala City suburb of Mutungo. According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics 2022, up to 18 million Ugandans struggle with multiple forms of poverty. These are human beings created in God’s image!

We live in a world of colossal inequality, where vast wealth and resources are held by a tiny minority. Poverty-stricken people and families might go without proper housing, clean water, healthy food, and medical attention. Poverty erodes and undermines human rights. And the abuse of human rights pushes people into poverty. High poverty rates can be associated with problems lack of like crime, unemployment, urban decay, lack of education, and poor health.

Causes of poverty

Poverty has a number of causes. Political leaders engineer poverty to manipulate society. Preachers of the prosperity gospel skillfully manipulate religion by misleading their congregations into a belief that wealth and poverty are the direct result of either God’s blessing or curse. The curse must be mitigated through prayer, confessions and generous tithing. They are, in effect, part of the problem, as their sole purpose is self-enrichment.

Dealing with poverty head-on

Social welfare programmes and private philanthropy are ways to provide for those in poverty, along with access to essentials like clean water, good food, and adequate healthcare. Programmes that encourage impoverished individuals to obtain skills, jobs, and education are also important as a longer-term cure. The most effective way to end it is by taking collective action to challenge the structures of inequality and injustice.

Observance

Since 2017, the Catholic Church observes World Day of the Poor, on the 33rd Sunday of the Liturgical calendar.

On November 13, 2022, Pope Francis highlighted the countless crises that have increased poverty in today’s world and caused greater suffering to the poor. Among them are greed, conflicts, bad politics and climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, and social and economic injustice.

The Pope cautioned Christians against listening to the “prophets of doom” but to, instead, “light candles of hope in the midst of darkness” by seizing “opportunities to bear witness to the Gospel of joy and to build a more fraternal world.” He called upon Christians to commit themselves courageously to justice, the rule of law and peace, and stand at the side of the weakest. “Let us care for the poor, in whom we find Jesus”, he stressed.

After Mass the Pope, assisted by Caritas and Sant’Egidio organisations, offered free lunch to over 1300 poor people, and went personally to greet them. A health clinic was also provided in Peter’s Square, for one week, for free health screenings and medical care to the poor.

Charity matters

Saint Teresa of Calcutta was a tireless helper of the poor. Seeing the face of Christ in the neglected and abandoned, St Vincent de Paul became “charity’s saint,” dedicating his life to God and the poor. Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga founded Nalukolongo Bakateyamba (poor) Home and Good Samaritan Sisters.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (#2448) verily states: “(Hence), those who are oppressed by poverty are the object of a preferential love on the part of the Church which, since her origin and in spite of the failings of many of her members, has not ceased to work for their relief, defense and liberation.”

St. Paul in 2 Corinthians 8:9, says, “Jesus became poor so that through His poverty we might become rich.” Not only did He take upon Himself the sins of the world but He also took upon Himself the effect of sins; of which one is poverty.

The Church was built upon Jesus’ command: Love one another. So the early Church centered on relationships, on communities. They devoted themselves to the fellowship, to the welfare of the whole community (Acts 2:41-47).

Did you know?

