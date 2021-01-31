Destined to conquer the highest peaks in the world

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Paul Nkalubo Lumala’s love for adventure goes beyond the ordinary. His description of himself as an IT professional with an insatiable appetite for life, adventure and knowledge cannot be more apt. One of his passions is mountain climbing which started back in 2013. So far he has climbed more than 10 mountains.

“I have always sought to do things different from the ordinary. I could not find that in the nightlife because I find the bars too loud, too mundane and pretentious. The need to find fulfilling extracurricular activities led me in the direction of mountains,” he says.

Lumala was both fascinated and intimidated by mountains which was exciting.

“I like to do one thing that scares me out of my skin at least once a year. Mountains provide many such opportunities,” he explains. The dangers associated with hiking come in all shapes including physical injuries such as twisted ankles, spent knees, muscle cramps, fractured limbs, a bad back, shredded shoulders, strained neck and broken toe nails, among others. Hypothermia and frostbite are also risks considering how cold it gets at high altitudes. Things can even hit rock bottom with death from a fall or poorly treated acute mountain sickness. In a nutshell it is risky business but worth every minute because Lumala believes; “a life lived in fear is a life half lived”. Lumala also find mountain climbing therapeutic.

First hike

Lumala’s first hike came eight years ago on Mountain Rwenzori which took him seven days.

Advertisement

“Every day during that hike was amazing. Every day was different, the vegetation zones changed constantly and the air was as pure as nothing I had ever breathed before. This was my first time to experience such cold conditions and see snow,” he recalls. Lumala says the experience came with many surprises and it surpassed his expectations.

“The excitement was such that I almost totally forgot how much of a beating my body had taken. It was not until after I descended that I realised what it meant to skip a shower for a week as my clothes stank, I had burns on my face from the wind. My first hiking battle scars,” says Lumala. He wore them with pride and felt like a different man. He has since climbed other mountains including Stanley, Portal Peaks, Speke, Kilimanjaro, Kenya, Maloti (Drakensberg), Muhabura, Sabyinyo, Kadam, Nyiragongo, Moroto and Elgon. Lumala notes that each mountain is unique and no experience is the same. Of all mountains Lumala has hiked, Mt Muhabura remains the most challenging. “While bigger mountains allow you a shorter opening day to warm up the quadriceps for the other days of climbing, Muhabura hits you the moment the boot meets the ground. It is unrelenting in its gradient and the switchbacks barely offer any respite. There is no up and down or flat to give your body a break, it is just up, up and on in a race against time to make the summit and exit the park before dark,” he explains.

Lumala cannot point out which one has been his best experience because every new experience builds on the previous ones making it even more remarkable.

“My first time in the Rwenzoris ranks high up there because the first cut is the deepest,” he admits.

Mt Nyiragongo in the DRC also remains distinctive to him as it brought him face to face with the red hot presence of an active volcano. He, however, rates Elephant Hill in the Aberdare range in Kenya as one of his bad experiences. The ranges were General Kimathi’s hideout in the Mau Mau rebellion and that had kept Lumala’s spirits high until fate struck during his journey there.

Lumala and Kenya Mountain Slayers.

“The bus I was travelling on hit a big hump at speed in the night and threw me high enough to strike my head on the luggage bin and back down the seat so hard that I injured my back. I tried my best to get into shape the next morning but it was not to be. My opportunity was taken away just like that. I had to make do with stories of a plane crash wreckage and more from the team returning from high up,” he sadly recalls although it remains unfinished business, he will have to return in future.

For an activity daunting enough to stir thoughts of death, one must find a way out in case things go south. Lumala’s eight year hiking experience has taught him to stay in control in frightening situations. Life experiences such as working under pressure and within tight deadlines, being a decision maker and leader and his familiarity with being on the edge have all helped him cope with tense impulses.

“Every challenge I go through, no matter how small, equips me with a lesson on how to solve a similar problem in the future. The sum of the parts comes together when I am caught in a tough spot and I am able to remain calm. In moments like this, I only have to concentrate on doing the basics right and the rest will sort itself,” he explains.

Preparing for a hike

Getting ready for a hike involves aspects such as procuring the right gear and body fitness. Every hiker will also need some luck and mental strength. “Respect for the mountains will improve your chances of hitting that luck. I never go in thinking it is going to be an easy mountain I could run up. The prize for beating that mountain is getting to the summit but the price for disrespecting it could be a broken limb, back or even death,” he warns.

Mental strength leads the way in preparing for a hike.

“I have seen ill equipped hikers succeed on the most challenging trails. I have seen seemingly unfit people also hit the top heights. In both cases, a positive attitude is usually their deliverance. Mental strength is that important,” he emphasises.

Having the right gear too cannot be overlooked. I always make sure I take good care of my boots, sleeping bag, down jacket, tent and daypack above all,” he says.

Hiking accessories depend on the height of the mountain. For mountains above 4000m ASL, a hooded warm jacket or wind-stopper shell is recommended and sufficient hydration. Depending on how cold it gets, warm waterproof gloves may also be considered. It is also advisable to carry a waterproof jacket or poncho as mountains create their own weather with occasional rains. One needs thick socks to reduce chances of blisters, sports underwear to promote mobility, hiking pants/shorts and tops made out of material that easily wicks away the sweat and a snack. Mountain climbing is a physically gruelling task of its own. This calls for a body in good shape ready to withstand and endure. Lumala advises that YouTube channels have various workouts that can help prepare you for a hike. Weightless home workouts too do the trick although he will soon switch to long distance biking, swimming and boxing just to be ready when the need to get to another peak comes. Hiking is an expensive hobby but as the saying goes, ‘you must support your habits’, Lumala is forced to sacrifice just to be on the next hiking trip despite having a good job as an IT specialist with the government.

“I am fortunate to be gainfully employed, first of all. Such blessings are not lost on me, which is why I make the most of the opportunity by saving money that I would have spent on beer, expensive phones, dinners, fancy dressing and all the other usual trappings irresistible to people on the third floor of life, and channel it instead to the mountains,” he says.

A big mountain a year costs Lumala not more than $500 which is about $42(approx. Shs154,458) saved per month. To complement that, he takes a hiking trip with Mountain Slayers Uganda every six weeks at about Shs 300,000 per trip.

It has been eight years of mountain climbing and Lumala is not about to slow down, he still has dreams and goals to chase in the field.

“I want to inspire other Ugandans into the activity and to be considered a serious climbing community such as the Polish, Nepalese and Americans,” he says.

He also wants to be part of the ‘The Explorer’s Grand Slam’ someday, which involves getting to the highest peaks of all the seven continents with the North and South poles inclusive. He has six to go, with Africa off the list after getting to Mt Kilimanjaro. Those are pinnacles Lumala hopes he lives to hit.

For now, only losing a limb, suffering arthritis or muscular sclerosis will stop him.

“It has to be something physically insurmountable. As long as I take good care of my body, I will continue to climb,” he says.