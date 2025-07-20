DIY: Death by instructions and other marital adventures

It was a purchase we were excited about. We ordered two lamps to provide beautiful, soft light for our living room. Of course, as the comptroller of budget in our household, there was no way I was going to spend extra money having someone assemble the lamps.

I mean, how hard could it be? And so the lamps arrived in two boxes, with a detailed set of instructions and drawings sent via PDF. My dear husband eyed them from afar then promptly packed the boxes away in the basement, promising me that he would definitely assemble them ‘later’.

If you are a married woman and you saw that word you probably sighed and thought to yourself “Forget about it and do it yourself.”

I don’t know where husbands learn how to deliver that word in that ominous tone that tells you whatever has been promised will probably be fulfilled in the course of your retirement. Men!!! I think back fondly to all the times I have had a craftsman make me a beautiful item: a table, chairs, beds, clothing and so on. Even though buying things from the fundi was always a journey of patience, high blood pressure, and sometimes pure rage, it was always worth it when the item was finally completed.

D.I.Y. or Do It Yourself is a difficult pill to swallow. You pay for the thing, it costs you two legs and half a kidney, and then you have to pay a physical cost in putting the thing together (woe unto those of the unstable eye and hand in case they end up crooked).

Apparently, this is ‘development’. I remember remarking sarcastically to my husband that I was surprised women still go to hospital in this country to give birth; one would expect a ‘DIY Birth Kit’ pamphlet delivered to your home instead, complete with a few sterilized tools, drawings and instructions on labour, as well as some emergency numbers to call. But wait a minute, haven’t we been DIYing labour forever back home? Truly, the more things change, the more they remain the same! Appreciate your craftsman this week!

Stella Rop

Dispatches from Canada