DJ Bugy dreams of turning decks at Coachella

Pius Fortune Buguzi, popularly known as, DJ Bugy is one of the hottest items at the moment when it comes to turning the decks. From a child at Uganda Martyrs’ Katwe Primary to Seeta High School then St Mary’s College Kisubi, he has stepped away from his Clinical Medicine profession certified at Kampala School of Health Sciences to bring music to your ears at Next Radio and various night hangouts. His works have featured on different stations around the world such as BBC One Xtra, Reprezent, and Kiss FM UK.

Describe yourself as a person?

I am a simple, fun guy who enjoys having a good time and making people dance whenever I get a chance to play.

How hard or easy is it to learn how to deejay?

It is not so easy to learn how to deejay. You have to master the basics from the start, take time to work on the craft skill wise and then start gathering experience from various places. It then comes together with time and practice.

Any deejay you looked up to or influenced you?

I used to listen to DJs such as Ciza, KasBaby and Aludah. I picked from these guys the different styles of playing with music. Also, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Puffy is a Barbadian disc jockey and 2016 winner of the Red Bull Music 3Style World DJ Championships. These have their range and skill levels.

What does it take to breakthrough in a space that has a number of good DJs?

It comes in different ways. Some may find it easy and others hard. It depends on how a person builds their craft, including the people around you. Breaking through comes after consistently putting in the work to ensure you are in a competitive space with other DJs. This ensures you can stay on top of the game and relevant even when others keep coming through.

Take us through your preps before you hit the deck?

This starts from booking, then have an idea of the kind of audience you will be playing for and this guides your music selection. Further preparation includes arriving early at the venue, studying the crowd from the sides to get a clearer image. Then when playing, it is about composure and ensuring delivery is top notch.

What differentiates you from other DJs?

Everyone has a way of doing their thing, but I think the ability to work and connect with different crowds with given factors like age difference, kind of party or function and then consistency on delivery has made me stand out.

Do you also think deejaying is a fall back plan for those who have failed elsewhere?

It is unfortunate that people in this era still think so.

Deejaying has over time become a respectable career with various DJs travelling and shutting down arenas and stadia worldwide. This craft is a primary income-generating activity.

Where does your love for deejaying stem from?

I loved music from a younger age. I used to participate in school music dance and drama (MDD) activities. I would sneak into the computer lab at night to watch deejaying tutorials online.

I started practising at school events and shows, then the skill formed progressively.

In my vacation, I returned to the school to entertain the students and since then, it has been a learning curve. I also picked up a couple of lessons from various DJs in the industry.

What makes a good DJ?

A good DJ should have a good music selection and an interesting way of working with the music. A certain level of connection to the crowd is also essential as it helps pull off a good performance. Versatility and a skill set to keep the audience excited matter.

What is your dream place you would love to play at?

The Coachella, given it is at a top level and AfroNation. Obviously, travelling to various countries and continents to showcase my art.

Lately, DJs are doing their own music. Do you have such plans?

I have already embarked on a journey to understand music production and the whole process. I first want to work with the urban Ugandan scene because I appreciate their sound and I have been pushing them for a while. I then, work with a couple of mainstream artistes before I set out for the continent and global scene.

How do you deal with the attention and fame that comes with your job?

Fame and attention come from the fact that the work is good and I am learning to embrace it. Seeing people take pictures of me while playing or taking pictures with my audience makes me happy because they can only do that if they love what you do.

I set boundaries that protect me from the negativity that comes with fame.

Do you ever feel disrespected as a DJ?

Sometimes people undermine me because I am a simple short man. I simply do my job and get people grooving to my music. People’s attitude changes as they are surprised by my ability.

Best moments as a DJ?

When people have positive feedback after my set and seeing everyone groove to what I am playing. Some events though stand out such as the Nyege Nyege Festival and the recently concluded Blankets and Wine. Some events give you a different experience. That is what happened when I played at those two events.