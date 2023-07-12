Do not allow yourself to become a style slave

The other day at one of those multinational banks, I came face to face with the bane of our young nation; trying hard to be trendy or ‘on flick’ as they say these days. We as a nation tend to be so easily influenced; all you have to do is get a pig, slap lipstick on it and say it is the latest in trends and many of us will spend sleepless night trying to look like it. I do not have to talk about how widespread bleaching is, even with its known dangers. As if the creams were not bad enough, many now take whitening pills.

Do the people responsible for protecting us from killing ourselves know what is in these pills? Not to mislead you, this Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) does not affect only young people; we know people who should know better going around with blue hair. What would inspire you to tint your hair blue? Are you an avatar? And do not get me started on the men with fitted shirts and pants, chains and make-up that make them look like extras in a Halloween cast.

Back to the bank, this woman is the quintessential image of how awful we look following trends we do not understand or that are unsuitable for us. The first thing I noticed were her eyes which looked halfway shut as those of a child fending off sleep. Above them were these giant eyelashes that looked like palm leaves being waved on Palm Sunday. She had slathered the eyelashes with litres of mascara, which made them too heavy for her eyelids. I think at one point she physically pulled up the eyelid to be able to see clearly.

I could smell the mixture of fumes coming from her; perfume, makeup and a pungent smell of burnt flesh; an indication that beneath the seven layers of make-up was a heavily bleached skin. She had those six-inch acrylics, obviously inspired by the show Claws that made writing a struggle for her. “What could possibly be wrong with her life that she needs to obliterate her true self in order to face the world every day?” I thought.

Many of us are trying to hide things, so we choose masks to hide behind, but sometimes overdoing it instead ends up exposing what we are trying to hide. Your maturity, social class, profession, beliefs, education level and self-esteem can be summed up by your appearance.

You will be considered fit for the psych ward if you try walking around in socks because you have seen Kanye West doing it. Elon Musk can attend any meeting wearing crocs and ripped jeans but for you, that is the easiest way to make the wrong impression and never get a leg up in your career.

Some trends are not just inappropriate but they are plain dangerous. My heart always skips when I see our slay queens sitting on a boda boda with their braids being dragged behind them. Should this not be added to the traffic offences before some poor soul loses their life? I have also noticed the braces, I do not want to belittle anyone trying to correct their dental faults but the truth is, braces are unbecoming for adults. Not only do they make you seem flippant, but you sound ridiculous too.

I am told braces cost upwards of Shs3m so, some women wear them as a status symbol. If you are dying to show class, why not buy some Louboutins or Manolos as other normal adults do? Let us also agree that underwear should be left in that role because it IS well suited for that purpose.

As the serenity prayer says, may we have the wisdom to know the difference between what needs to be changed and what should be left alone.