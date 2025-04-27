Do not turn your face away

I remember when I was in high school, the headteacher informed us that our school was going to participate in a TV competition. This was between different high schools and that some top students would be selected as participants. Others who were best performing would join the audience. I was selected to be among the audience, this was good news. We all looked forward to a day off out of school, especially in a new experience that included visiting the national TV station in Kuwait.

The day before, I washed and ironed well my uniform, cleaned and polished my black shoes along with a pair of new white socks. it felt like preparing to go to a party, during those days. It was indeed like going to a party.

On the promised day, all the selected students stayed in the yard after the morning routine and we were given a small lunch box, what a delight! Then, we boarded the bus that was waiting for us. Since childhood I had motion sickness in vehicles and long rides caused me nausea. However, being a small leader of my own group we would choose the back seats and feel ourselves in control of the whole bus. When we arrived, we were led to the studio where it was all happening.

To my surprise, it was smaller than what it looked like when we were watching the programme on television from the other side of the screen. At this point as audience we had free seating. Those who were shy chose the back rows and those who wanted the camera to catch a glimpse of them, took front seats.

I found myself somewhere in the middle. Of course, at that point none of us knew how studios actually worked, and that if the camera was on you. And the director chose the scene where you were, it was the one to be aired. While we were fidgeting around, the participating students were being briefed about the competition, its rules and regulations and so on. They all looked so nervous and at this point, I thought I did not want to be in their shoes.

Then came the moment of truth, the TV presenter who was quite well-known to all of us, a charismatic gentleman with a deep voice and elegantly dressed showed up. He greeted all of us and asked the participants if they were ready. With that, the show started.

The questions were quite moderate, but it was obvious that our school representatives were quite nervous. Among them was a bright and brilliant Palestinian girl, who was the overall best student in our school. She too seemed anxious, but nonetheless managed to lead our school to correctly answer most of the questions. However, this was not enough, and the other school won, albeit with a small margin.

We left the studios after having our small, packed lunch and by now there was only one subject on everyone’s mind : who among us were caught on camera? We had to wait for the broadcast that happened a few months later, and guess what?

At some point the camera zoomed on my face and guess what I did? I turned my face away to another direction, without knowing of course. The next day in school a friend asked me if it was indeed me who turned my face away? I said : ‘Yes’!