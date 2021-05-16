Dreaming in English: When different meanings of a dream perplex you

By Nafha Maani Ebrahimi More by this Author

Have you ever had a vivid dream and woke up in the morning dying to know what it was all about?

Well, I have a lot of such dreams and when my father was alive, I would immediately call him asking for the interpretation of that dream. The first question he would ask was if I remember if my dream happened immediately after falling asleep or towards dawn.

When my answer was the latter, he would ask me to give him the details because he believed that such dreams have interpretations, unlike those that happen after eating a heavy meal, or during an afternoon nap. Since my dad is no longer my source of dream interpretation, I consult a few friends, but mostly refer to books or online sources.

So, the other day I dreamt that I was with some of our young female relatives, and out of the blue, I stood up and started dancing. I also encouraged the girls to join me in the dance. If anyone knows me, they can confirm that I do not dance, not because I do not like it, but I think dancing is an art, and I cannot master that art. It is the little perfectionist nag in me that wins. I will not perform an act that brings me some sarcastic comments.

I did not think it was a serious dream, so I just read online the meaning of dancing in dreams. This time, I tried the four different languages I know, Arabic, Persian, English and French. What a difference scrolling through these languages made.

I will not discuss the meanings here, but I will share the essence in the different languages; one positive and the other negative. As expected, in the eastern cultures, except for cultural dances, other types of dances are not considered befitting, hence the interpretation is mostly negative. In the Western culture, dancing is considered a way of expressing oneself , connected to freedom of expression.

Interpretations aside, the world of dreams is fascinating, it is the only time that our soul, soars freely to spaces that our physical body cannot go. It is also, probably, one of the meanings of the famous ‘déjà vu’ expression, so often used when we find ourselves in a situation that we think we have been in before. Some people say it is a situation we have lived in another life, I strongly believe it is a dream we had and forgot, only to remember when we live the experience.

Whatever the case, being originally an Easterner, I may dream oriental, but I surely want the Western interpretation !

