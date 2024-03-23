Dress for the hot season

Style. Our weather has become unpredictable that one can wear certain clothes but end up in different weather conditions. However, one can get it right if they put their mind to it through these tricks.

Time to cover up

A simple hat will do you wonders. Not only will it keep the sun out of your eyes but is always one way of exposing the fashionista in you. However, you need to know what accompanies that hat. You have to match them well.

Keep it simple

Shorts and roomy shirts are easy to get away with, especially at the weekends. Some people even prefer vests for such weather but if you are not comfortable with your body image, then short sleeved T-shirts will do with linen shorts and sandals.

Embrace T-shirts

If you have not been a fan of T-shirts, this is the right time to embrace them. They will help you a great deal in this hot weather. They are comfortable as they allow the air to pass through them to keep you dry the whole day.

Pay attention to fabrics

Silk-linen mixes, poplin cottons and open-weave pique fabrics would be the ideal fabrics in hot weather. Their advantage is that when you sweat, they don’t create patches. They will encourage air to flow around areas more prone to sweating. Otherwise, you will look unnecessarily uncomfortable all day.

Use a non-white-mark deodorant

Nothing will ruin your beautiful shirt more quickly than a load of white, powdery streaks plastered across the front of it. A good deodorant need not be expensive, but it needs to be effective.

Light shoes

We mean easy and comfortable shoes. By minimising weight, such shoes allow your feet to move freely, reduce strain and let your feet breathe. It is like walking on air, but with more support.