Eating and drinking with God

”We feast on the abundant food you provide; you let us drink from the river of your goodness.”Psalm 36:8

Our attitudes, practices, and rituals surrounding food are a window into our most basic beliefs about our world and ourselves. Eating food has symbolic meanings associated with home, hope, vitality, love, sensuality, comfort, stress reduction, security, reward, power, redemption, and life itself.

A well-balanced diet provides all of the energy we may need to keep active throughout the day. It provides the nutrients we need for growth and repair, helping us to stay strong and healthy and helping to prevent diet-related illness, such as some cancers. The saying “one man’s meat is another man’s poison”, often refers to health disorders. Sugar is good, but may also be dangerous for the diabetic. Similarly, individuals may be allergic to some foods, but can be cured.

Religion appreciates food as a wonderful gift from God, a part of his created order. One of the first things that God told Adam and Eve to enjoy in the Garden of Eden, was everything He had given them for food (Genesis 1:29). In Psalm 36:8, God, actually commands us to eat all kinds of foods. They symbolise divine providence for both the body and the soul.

Diet in faith

The Ten Commandments are silent on issues that pertain to diet. But some religions give dietary laws for a number of different reasons. They can provide a way for people to demonstrate their faith and to show that they accept religious authority. They serve as a mark of group identity and strengthen feelings of belonging. For example, Judaism and Islam have specific rules about what food is permissible, how and who can be involved its preparation and in the slaughter of livestock.

But, in the New Testament, Jesus swept away dietary laws, when He declared all foods clean. “There is nothing outside the man which can defile him if it goes into him; but the things which proceed out of the man are what defile the man.” (Mark 7:18-19). This message is dramatized in Peter’s vision, in which different kinds of animals came down from heaven in a sheet, and a voice commanded him to eat (Acts 10).

Eat in moderation

In the same vein, St Paul says even if we no longer fear demons or false gods, no Christian should intentionally or knowingly eat food offered to idols. He also lays down the principle: “Therefore, if food makes my brother to stumble, I will never eat meat, lest I make my brother stumble (1 Corinthians 8:13).

Both the Bible and Christian tradition teach that wine is a gift from God that makes life more joyous, but they also caution against the sin of over-indulgence leading to drunkenness (Psalm 104:15).

Meals comprise a central strand of the biblical narrative about Jesus. He performed many miracles of feeding thousands of people. It is notable that a meal, the Last Supper, is Jesus’ final act of fellowship with His disciples. He offered His Body and Blood (Eucharistic/Communion), in the form of bread and wine, for spiritual nourishment of believes.

Spiritual food with God

Christians abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent, as a sacrifice, because they believe that on Good Friday, Jesus sacrificed his flesh for humanity.

Jesus affirms the goodness of God’s creation, by promising a new world, after redeeming the existing one. In that new world, we are all invited to “the marriage supper of the Lamb.” (Revelation 19:9). So, it would be reasonable to expect a celebration involving spiritual food and drink with God.