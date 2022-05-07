Building a four to five-star hotel is not something that one embarks on overnight or on the spur of the moment, I mean besides the acquisition of the land which could have been lying around for donkey years, one has to consider a host of critical planning requirements that need to be met before one begins the project.

Notwithstanding, construction of the ritzy and awe inspiring Onomo Hotel went on apace during the two-year pandemic and October last year they were all set to open and surprisingly business has been brisk and encouraging with the banqueting side doing remarkably well.

Recently, a friend rang me and while we were chatting, he gushed about Onomo Hotel and its restaurant Saba. A premium budget hotel that was opened in October 2021 and is ecofriendly.

Within the past six months Saba Restaurant has been able to garner a keen following with an eclectic but pithy menu which strives to create something such as the iconic American burger and give it an African flair with a range of localised fillings.

To wit: the egusi burger would comprise chick peas and pumpkin seed falafel, onions and mushroom relish with sweet chili and grilled halloumi cheese.

There are also other equally creative and inspiring burgers from which to choose such as the ngombe burger or the samaki cocktail burger. However, the most talked about repast on the Saba menu has to be the ujama viz. platters to share and can easily serve two or more diners.

The menu

I could not resist the hummus, something that I make on a frequently and enjoy for breakfast. Traditionally, hummus is served with pita bread which was not available but the yam crisps more than made up for this absence. For the main course, we checked out the nyama choma which offers the most gargantuan portions one can imagine.

It can also work if you are a foursome in which case you would add something from the a la carte menu such as the royal smoked jollof rice and, maybe the crispy fried fish. We chose the Nyama, for Shs150,000, and offers two beef kofta, four pork ribs, four beef sausages, a half piece of chicken, mixed salad and two helpings of fries.

We were glad to observe that the beef sausages were of first class quality and were pan-fried which ensures they are tender and tasty and mercifully not deep fried as they are sometime wont to be.

For the beef kofta, these were delicately seasoned and grilled and would please even a non-lover of minced meat and easily make them a convert. While the pork ribs were lean and not fatty, they could have done with better marination; otherwise tender, succulent and tasty.

Verdict

Onomo Hotel is a premium budget lifestyle hotel which is not only echo friendly, as in the case of having a state of the art water recycling feature throughout the property, to mention just one item. undoubtably, Onomo Hotel is a much welcome addition to the Kampala dining scene.

It has already become a favourite dining and meeting point for many Kampala foodies who appreciate the somewhat unorthodox but well prepared food in a serene and convenient setting that is accessible in the prime location of Nakasero.

If you go…

Onomo Hotel 18A Akii Bua Road, Nakasero

Venue: Saba Restaurant

Our rating: Not to be missed

The space: Attractive and well-laid out semi al fresco restaurant including a largish poolside dining terrace.

The crowd: A cross selection of middle class Ugandans and expats.

The bar: They offer a limited selection of wines, spirits, beer, sodas, juice, smoothies etc.

The check: A meal for two should be in the low six figures

What we liked: The modernistic design of the hotel and the ability to maximise on space that is probably no more than an acre and be able to create 148 decent and not cramped rooms, conference and banqueting facilities, and reasonable parking.

Parking: Abundant and secure

If you go: Daily seven days a week and they are open till late