Embracing failure as a stepping stone to success

At a recent graduation ceremony celebrating the achievements of one of our brightest young graduates, expectations were high as one of his esteemed lecturers took the stage to share insights about the graduate. Typically, such moments are filled with accolades and optimistic forecasts for a successful future. However, what unfolded was unexpected and sobering.

The lecturer, himself a seasoned surgeon, chose to deliver a cautionary message rather than the usual praise. He spoke earnestly about the pitfalls that await young doctors if they do not manage their expectations wisely. Drawing from his own experience, he highlighted a concerning statistic; a staggering 30 percent of doctors succumb to drug addiction, largely due to the ready access they have to pharmaceuticals.

As a layperson with deep respect for the medical profession, I found myself taken aback. The lecturer attributed much of this addiction issue to the frustrations many doctors face in their early careers, often stemming from low pay and the harsh realities of working in Uganda. For many of these talented individuals, accustomed to excelling academically, the transition to professional life cana be jarring. The lecturer noted that this shift can lead to a sense of disillusionment when they encounter failure or setbacks for the first time.

In his view, the root of the problem lies partly in the assumption that academic success equates to sound judgment in all aspects of life. He lamented the lack of ‘common sense’ among some in the profession, emphasising that intellectual prowess does not always translate into resilience or wise decision-making when faced with challenges.

Reflecting on broader societal expectations and recent events such as the emotional aftermath of a sports defeat, he underscored the importance of humility and perseverance in the face of adversity. He argued that such moments of disappointment are not meant to crush our spirits but to temper our pride and refocus our efforts on what truly matters; giving our best effort each day without succumbing to self-destructive behaviours.

The lecturer’s words resonated deeply, urging the audience to reconsider the romanticised image of having a university degree, especially one as prestigious as surgery. Behind the accolades and noble intentions lie real challenges that, if unaddressed, can derail even the most promising careers. We need to teach our children from a young age about failure. Learning to process failure is crucial for personal and professional growth, especially in demanding fields such as medicine. Here are a few tips that can help young doctors and professionals in any field navigate setbacks effectively:

Normalise failure

Understand that everyone experiences setbacks and failures. It is a natural part of learning and growth. Rather than seeing failure as a sign of incompetence, view it as an opportunity to learn and improve.

Reflect and learn

Take time to reflect on what went wrong and why. Analyse the situation objectively without blaming yourself or others. Identify areas where you can improve or where circumstances could be managed differently in the future.

Seek feedback

Reach out to mentors, colleagues, or trusted advisors for feedback. Their perspective can provide valuable insights and help you gain a better understanding of your performance or decisions.

Maintain perspective

Put failures into perspective by considering the bigger picture. One setback does not define your entire career or abilities. Focus on your long-term goals and how this setback fits into your overall journey.

Practice resilience

Cultivate resilience by developing coping mechanisms and positive thinking strategies. Surround yourself with supportive peers and mentors who can help bolster your confidence during challenging times.

Adapt and adjust

Use failure as an opportunity to adapt your approach or strategy. Flexibility and adaptability are key traits in any profession, particularly in dynamic fields such as healthcare.

Take care of yourself

Prioritise self-care and well-being. Managing stress and maintaining a healthy work-life balance can improve your resilience and ability to bounce back from setbacks. Cultivate healthy practices such as meditation and exercise that will promote your well-being.

Celebrate progress

There is a danger of failing to acknowledge the many other ways in which we are winning because we are focused on that one way we have failed. Acknowledge and celebrate small victories along the way. Recognise your achievements and the progress you make, no matter how incremental.

By embracing failure as a stepping stone to success rather than a roadblock, young doctors and professionals can develop a healthier mindset and approach to their careers. This mindset not only fosters personal growth but also enhances their ability to provide effective and compassionate care to their patients.







