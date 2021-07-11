Emmanuel Basaliza’s 50 years on the golf course

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

The first time Emmanuel Basaliza noticed people playing golf, he was nine years old. He was fascinated by a group of old men hitting a white ball. He made it a habit of taking his father’s herd of goats to graze near the golf course where he would conceal himself from the Europeans and watch them play

“Eventually I started finding and keeping the golf balls. I would then hide myself in the bush and start playing with a stick since I had no club,” Basaliza says. Little did he know at that time that this curiosity would be a part of most of his life. For the last 50 years, Basaliza has become a household name in golf circles in Uganda. His youthful play on the golf course and desire to win earned him the nickname Mzee Kijana.

At 96-years-old Basaliza still plays every day on the green in his compound. His legend was formed in the 1970s when he won almost every tournament he entered. His mantel is decorated with more than 60 trophies won in his golfing career.

Basaliza who now lives in Kiburara, Kabarole District, is a retired veterinary officer and a senior member of the Toro Golf Club. The golfer has a green with many holes at his home where he plays with his grandchildren before proceeding to Toro Golf Course to play with other experienced players. Basaliza credits his long life and good health to playing golf. “We golfers are very disciplined, healthy and strong,” he says.

Starting to play golf

Basaliza was born in 1925 to Maria Ekyenda Ekuhaire and Razaro Rusoke Rwetumbura Adyeeri who was a tax collector in Bukwali Village in the current Fort Portal City. Prior to working under the colonial administration Rwetumbura was a chief in Tooro Kingdom under Omukama Kyembabe Kamurasi.

“By the time I was born, colonial masters were playing the game. They had already constructed the Toro Golf Club Course near Bukwali, on Kampala Road just after Mpanga market. It was exclusively for whites,” he recollects. This is when he developed the love for the game.

Basaliza joined St Peter and Paul Primary School Virika where he completed his primary education before joining St Leo’s College Kyegobe in Fort Portal for O-Level and St Mary’s College Kisubi for A-Level.

Finally, Basaliza got a job as an assistant veterinary officer which enabled him to move to different places but most importantly play the game on a real course.

“I was inspired to start playing golf because all the people who were playing golf were respectable and classy. They were also rich because clubs were very expensive. One could not be allowed to enter the Toro Golf Club because it was for members only and I worked hard to become a member,” Basaliza says.

In 1962, when Uganda got Independence the club started accepting Ugandans; only successful businessmen and civil servants that could afford to buy clubs. The following year Basaliza started playing at the club by befriending some members. He also bought 11 clubs from a White man who was a tutor at Kichwamba Technical School in the current Kabarole District at Shs 3,000.

“The White man also gave me a textbook which helped me learn the rules of the game faster and become an expert quickly,” he says.

In 1969, Basiliza joined Toro Golf Club officially as a member after paying Shs 4,000 of which he has remained a member to date. Over the years he served as a trustee member of the club and now he is a life member.

“To be recruited as a member of Toro club, one needs to be recommended by a member. The potential members go through a rigorous vetting process, most do not meet the club standards and are denied membership. I was one of the lucky few,” he says.

Entering tournaments

Basaliza’s first tournament was in 1973, in the Kilembe Open and he was the best on the second day of the open (2nd 18). His win was even more significant since he was playing against more experienced White players.

His second tournament was the Tooro Western Open Championship in 1974, where he faced the experienced Sadi Onito from Kampala Club and became the overall winner. The following year he successfully defended his trophy and with that win he entered the annals of Ugandan golf.

“This tournament was memorable for me because I got the opportunity to beat my challenger Sadi Onito again and a number of other golfers from other clubs in Uganda. I also hit my first hole-in-one,” says Basaliza. But his best round he says was in 1976 when he played 3-under par on the longest course in East Africa-Kilembe.

Basaliza says he has played on all courses in Uganda, and played on some courses in Kenya and Sun City in South Africa, which he says is the most difficult course he has ever played on. “Sun City in South Africa golf course is the best but also the most difficult course I have ever played on. The course has a lake in middle, a hill and zoo, when you play and the ball goes into water or in the zoo and you cannot get it back meaning that you lose points,” Basaliza says. From 1975, he played many tournaments both in Uganda and abroad. He played with the national team that represented Uganda in Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda for three years. He remembers winning trophies with colleagues such as George Kituku and Steven Kasaija.

Trophies

Basaliza’s mantle is filled with trophies from various tournaments from his-decades long golf career including Tooro Western Open Championship in 1974, Western Open championship 1975, Western open 2009, seniors golfing society 2008, ICAO Tournament 1994, seniors golf day 2014 and Tusker Malt Uganda Open 2015, among others. Basaliza’s most recent trophy is from the 2019 of Seniors New Year golf. He has played with famous golfers such as Dan Oka, Sadi Onito, Alex Opendi and Colonel Wilson Toko, among others.

Mentorship

Throughout his life, Basaliza has helped train other golf enthusiasts including his grandsons. For his 95th birthday last year, he organised the Basaliza golf tournament at Toro Golf Club course where many people participated and won different prizes.

Achievements

He says playing golf has helped him make many friends and get recognition from the public that nicknamed him Mzee Kijana.

“That nickname did not come on a silver plate it was through my hard work by winning trophies, people would fear me whenever they would see me on the course. I have maintained my winning record from 1974 to date,” he says.

What other golf players say

Stephen Kasaija and Basaliza played together in many tournaments where they won trophies including the Tanzania Open in 2005, the Rwanda Open in 2007, the Uganda Open from 2009 to 2016 and also in other regional golf tournaments of Kigezi and Mbarara.

“Golf has dos and don’ts and Mzee Basaliza was good at that, he is our senior player whose punctuality is still inspirational. He shall always be remembered for being accurate on the course, good at putting and a great mentor to other golfers,” Kasaija says.

George Kituku says Basaliza mentored him in golf, especially on the rules of the game and dress code. The two played together in a national tournament in Rwanda in 1996 and 1997.

“Some of the things we learnt in golf are not written anywhere but we learnt them from him. He patiently guided us and one time I got a chance to travel with him to South Africa and I learnt so much on that trip,” Kituku says.

His grandson, Dan Alinda has learnt how to be discipline, dress and behave appropriately while on the course from his grandfather.