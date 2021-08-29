Emorut, Namaganda are united by music

By Phoebe Masongole More by this Author

Best friends. Sam Emorut and Shamim Namaganda are childhood friends that have become siblings. Emorut is a saxophonist with Brass Band while Namaganda is a banker. They both work in Mbale. Phoebe Masongole caught up with them.

Shamim

How would you describe Sam?

He is a friendly, humble and handsome God-fearing person. He is also principled but very social.

How close are you?

We have been close since we were children. Today, we communicate constantly on both social media and calls.

Describe the last thing you did together.

It was a surprise birthday party of a friend.

Do you complement each other?

Yes we do because we grew up together and support each other’s goals.

How often do you argue?

Once in a while, but it is rare. This probably because we are usually talking developmental issues.

If you received a call that he had been arrested, which crime would immediately come to mind?

It’s not easy to imagine.

How different are the two of you?

We are much alike, though we play different musical instruments.

Any nicknames for each other

I call him Elite Sax.

Where did this come from?

Of course Sax stands for the instrument he plays, while Elite comes from the way he plays, he understands his instrument and well, he matches the class of the sax, thus, Elite.

What is that one thing you do that he can’t do?

I play drums. But I make crafts and bake cakes and doughnuts, something he is only struggling to learn.

One habit you would change

He easily lets things go, he can abandon something very important.

How has growing up changed him?

He has become responsible and smart.

What do you like about him?

He is a forgiving person.

Sam

How would you describe Shamim?

She is a God-fearing, loving, caring, respectful and a reliable person, she is the kind who can advise me when I am wrong.

Have you always been close?

Yes, we also share a lot of ideas and secrets.

Describe the last thing you did together

It was a friend’s birthday, we organised a surprise party for a close friend of ours, Petua. It was such an amazing day.

How often do you argue?

Rarely, I actually don’t remember the last time we had an argument.

If you received a call that she has been arrested what crime would come to mind?

She is a good person, I can’t imagine that happening.

What differentiates the two of you?

We both love the brass sound, however, Shamim loves and plays drums, on the other hand, I play a saxophone.

Any nicknames for each other

Yes, I call her Namy, it is a short form of her Luganda name, Namaganda.

Where did it come from?

While at school, some people couldn’t pronounce her name correctly, so they found easier ways around it.

Is there a bad habit you share?

Fulfilling promises, it is like we both struggle with keeping promises, we need prayers.

What would you change about her if you could?

She is short-tempered, I would change that.

How has growing up changed her?

She is very hard working that sometimes I feel like this girl will soon own an aircraft.

Titbits...

Sam Emorut and Shamim Namaganda both love music.

They are part of the Brass Band, though Shamim is also a banker and makes crafts as well.