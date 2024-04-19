Enjoy the moment

Like everyone else living here in Luxembourg, and on daily basis I consult Google to let me know how the weather will be today. Then, I will also check how the weather will be in the next 10 day. This is a pattern that everyone who is missing the warmth of the sun is following without fail.

At the moment, no one dares to go for a wardrobe change because as soon as we put away the heavy coats and resort to lighter jackets a strong wind blows. Hail comes down and we start shivering from cold. The trees that have already bloomed during a warm spell, may be hit with frost damage. This confusion to their natural cycle may go by if the tree is very strong, or it may have some serious consequences on the fruits. Some trees do not recover while others may come back.

Weather change is now global, and sometimes it comes when it is not expected at all.

The recent rain that fell in the United Arab Emirates was unprecedented in their history. With all the infrastructure that was there, Dubai city has literally drowned. I could not believe my eyes seeing how Dubai Mall and the Mall of Emirates, two of my favourite shopping malls, were inundated and businesses when trying to save what they can from their merchandise. When such calamities happen in poor countries, it may take years before people can recover their losses. But in a rich place such as Dubai, it may take less time, still to some it is a bigger loss than others. It is also interesting to note that for the past many years, people there have been lending a helping hand to people who have been displaced or going through other kinds of calamities. Now it is all over social media that people are asking each other to lend a helping hand to those who are in need. Let us not forget that there are thousands of people working in Dubai who come from very poor backgrounds.