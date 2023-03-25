Eric wooed Sharon with gifts

Eric Samson Makafu and Sharon Nakayenze knew each other from childhood and used to visit each other at birthday parties, among other events.

“We always invited Sharon to attend our birthday parties when we were young because our parents are friends,” Eric recollects.

In 2017, the couple developed feelings for each other and later that year, their love journey started.

Eric says he showed interest in Sharon but he went back to school, so communication was sporadic. Then came Covid-19 which complicated everything until 2021.

“I tossed him for many years until he returned from vacation and passed by to drop a gift he had brought for me,” Sharon shares.

Eric had brought a bracelet and phone, things she least expected.

Courtship

After she had accepted his gifts, they embarked on their love journey where they used all manner of communication, but WhatsApp was the most reliable because Eric was out of the country.

On return, he brought her another gift which he only revealed when they met physically.

“Eric brought a gift but before presenting it, he requested me to accept it. Since I love gifts, especially his, I accepted and he pulled out a golden ring,” she recounts adding; “I was very surprised because I did not see it coming. I asked him why a ring of all things, and he told me that it was his way of asking me to be his wife.”

“All I needed was for her to take the ring because she was very complicated but with God everything seemed perfect,” Eric says.

Then, Eric asked Sharon to pray for him because he wanted to return at the end of the year to officially visit her parents.

Proposal

During 2022 Valentine’s Day Eric bought a beautiful dress for Sharon and asked her out for a date. He requested her to wear the dress.

“So, on the D-day I did not feel like going out with him. I called to ask that we postpone the date but he insisted that it had to happen. I reluctantly accepted,” she recalls.

When she arrived at the venue, she saw roses around and all eyes were on her.

“I was overwhelmed because I did not see it coming. I saw my husband kneeling with another ring and everyone was screaming, ‘say yes Sharon’. I said yes and it was one of the best decisions I have ever made,” she narrates.

Preparations

The couple held their introduction on November 20, 2022 and it was quite stressing but with the help of friends and family, they made it work.

Their wedding, they say, was not any different from the introduction since they were only three weeks apart.

The couple says their wedding was beautiful despite some challenges such as poor time management.

“We delayed during the make-up session and we were rushed to church but we got there late. Despite this, my husband and I were very happy because everything turned out well,” Sharon says.

With the help of her bridesmaids, friends and family they made a great team to pull, off their dream wedding.

From the premarital counselling sessions, the couple learnt that it is very important to put God first in marriage because nothing is hard for the Lord.

After God, always put your partner first and work together which helps build the family.

Memorable

Sharon says everything was memorable especially when her mother said a prayer for her as she was putting on the veil was a magical moment. Then the limousine picking her up from home to the church, walking down the aisle with her parents and siblings was magical.

“When Eric unveiled me, I got teary and lastly exchanging vows was the most beautiful at the same time evoked some anxiety for me,” she says.

Eric adds that the urge and restlessness he had on the wedding day as he stood at the altar waiting to see his bride was emotional and memorable.

For honeymoon, the couple went to Eldoret, Nairobi, Mombasa, Dar-es-salaam before going to Zanzibar and finally back home.

Advice

“Put God first and let His will be done. They should ask for a sign from God to show them the right partner but they should be careful because the devil is also at work so they should be more prayerful,” Eric advises.

“They should not give up but have faith and patience. Our God does not give up on us and when you fall, go back to Him because His arms are always open for his children. God never disappoints we can testify of His goodness and this our story we pray inspires one soul to trust in God,” Sharon concludes.

Quick notes

Date: December 18, 2022.

Groom: Eric Samson Makafu

Bride: Sharon Judith Nakayenze

Church: Mbale Central SDA Church

Presiding officer: Pastor Jimmy Kajjura

Venue: Mbale Courts View Hotel

Guests: 1800