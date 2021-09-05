Every day is a bad hair day - Tendo

By Phionah Nassanga More by this Author

First time on the music scene

The first time I hit the scene was in 2017. By that time I had just joined university and my first song was Katungulu. A song I should say continued bubbling under until I released Hajjati wa Hajji.

Inspiration

I derive my inspiration from my father, he is a music teacher and trainer. If I had not become a performing artiste I would have become a music tutor since music was one of the subjects I studied from secondary to university.

First time on stage

It was on 21, April, 2019, at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo. When the time came to get on stage I got scared, but what gave me courage was the cheering I received from the crowd when I started performing Hajjati wa Hajji

If it was not music, what would it be?

I have grown up in a musical environment and watching my father train and teach music, I wished to be part of his world and never thought of anything else. However, nowadays I also run an online furniture shop.

Best and worst subject

I loved music and literature and every single day I looked forward to attending any of these classes. However, my worst were the science subjects and at some point I wished they would be removed from the syllabus.

Embarrassing childhood experience

As a child, my grandmother used to dress me up each time I was going to school, but one day I misbehaved and as punishment, she refused to help out. I tried to look out for everything, but failed to find my knickers, I decided to wear my grandmother’s those days we had to take off our uniforms for physical education. You can imagine.

Trouble you have ever got yourself into

When I joined university, the one thing my father told me was to never be part of any strike and each time students staged a strike he would call me to his office. But there was a time I missed lectures for the studio, unfortunately that day there was a strike and when my father called to find out where I was, I told him I was in the lecture room. He realised I was lying and since then things have not been the same between us.

Who do you crush on?

I do not have a crush because my love is only returned when given, that is why there is no way I would have interest in someone that has no interest in me or even someone that does not know me.

How would someone get your attention?

If they loved music and are fun to be with. I would date someone who believed in my work.

One thing people do not know about you

I am short tempered, but the only difference is that I do not hold anger for a long time and I am very forgiving.

Bad hair day

Since I have short hair, I would say every day is a bad hair day and this can only be understood by people with short hair. It is not easy to keep it neat and perfect on a daily basis. And in my case I only pay attention to it when I am going somewhere, but when home I am careless.

Biggest screw up in the kitchen

I am actually a really good cook, I love to cook anything that gets in my way and when I do not know, I am willing to learn. Though I hate cutting onions and if someone is willing to help out, we are good to go.