Every manner of pork here

There is no need for me to delve into the well-known controversy and histrionics of serving and selling pork in Uganda, which are legion, and derives its origins from the era of Idi Amin.

Notwithstanding, it take a bold and courageous person to come up with the idea of setting up an eatery where the only meat served is pork and this is exactly what chef Gadson came up with last year in October, and he has absolutely no regrets whatsoever; save for the size of the place which is the size of a postage stamp. Despite the size being relatively tiny, we counted about 10 tables, ever since the pandemic of 2020, deliveries have become the in-thing and a large number of orders are takeaway which makes up for economy of space.

Location

Originally, Kampala Pork Planet used to be in an arcade somewhere in downtown Kampala, but then, with the past lockdown, they were forced to shut down and even then the nascent business plodded on albeit somewhat at a snail’s pace until mid-last year when Gadson decided to venture out and look for a space in the city centre.

Not surprisingly, currently there appears to be a glut of commercial rental properties in and around Kampala, with the determinant factor normally being the rent which generally is astronomical. Brokers tend to be expensive with a habit of demanding for fees just to look at a place and quite often this becomes a way for them to make money so Gadson decided that he would eschew brokers in favour of hoofing it all over town and finally landed on his current location sans the services of a broker.

Menu

Rather than go the whole hog (pardon the pun), go for a wider variety of pork products such as trotters, snout, tail, chitterlings, and ears.

Chef Gadson has brought the traditional artisan pork cooking, which is what the Ugandans revel in and love viz. grilled/roasted or fried, and this model seems to be perfectly acceptable and working well with the bonus of dining, for want of a better word, in a refined setting in midtown Kampala.

Friday and Saturday’s are reserved for the buffet setting which offers roasted pork ribs, fried pork Kikalayi style with cabbage and vegetables, boiled pork rind, boiled or deep fried Irish potatoes, gonja, posho, greens and a simple salad plus a glass of juice.

Chef Gadson who owns and runs the place is passionate about his work and is there most of the time ensuring that things run smoothly.

Last but not least, I would be remiss in not mentioning the sensational Kampala Pork Planet Katogo which is generous and popular and goes for a tenner. Available from early morning until late, we highly recommend it and by the way, they only use mousakala which is a large type of matooke.

If you go…

Our rating: Worth a visit

The place: Kampala Pork Planet

Address: The Plaza, formerly Gandesha Plaza. Off Jinja Road, adjacent to the former railway station.

The space: Small but adequate considering the cost of space in Kampala.

Open: Every day seven days a week from early morning until late

Parking: On the street compliments of multi choice and interestingly given the current price of fuel which has gone up by at least 40 per cent since the beginning of the year there are fewer cars in town with a resultant availability of more parking spaces than before.

The crowd: Local people who work within the neighbourhood

The menu: Pork menu: Kikalayi special Shs20,000, Planet Kikalayi special mega Shs30,000, Planet grills Shs20,000, Planet grills mega Shs30,000, Planet ribs special Shs30,000, Planet roast Shs20,000, Pork Katogo Shs10,000

Chef’s special: Great value for money buffet for Shs30,000 and available every Friday and Saturday. Available from noon to 6pm

The damage: The buffet is a reasonable Shs30,000 and is available every Friday and Saturday. The only meat served is pork.