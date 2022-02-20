Explore Uganda through #ExperienceUganda

On the surface producing a tourism magazine confined to a particular region is an uphill task, because when you think about it nature hardly changes, but fortunately tourism is a dynamic phenomenon in a state of constant change. This is how #Experience Uganda magazine manages to stay ahead of the pack and bring something new and worth the reader’s time. This is the magazine’s sixth edition and its second edition since the rebrand. #Experience Uganda keeps getting bigger by digging deeper in the richly tourism vista.

In addition to the news, trends this particular edition carries a lot of Ugandan cultural history and needless to say the exhilarating experiences awaiting every Ugandan visitor. There are unmissable interviews from industry stakeholders, informative stories from visitors and expert advice from guides. One of my favourite reads was about the economics of coffee as told by a farmer from the hills of Kapchorwa.

I do not want to give the story away but it is a must read for anyone with an interest in coffee; from the wannabe farmer, to the barista in a fancy restaurant or to the humble office worker who needs a cup of coffee to wake them up for the day. My favourite feature is about how our cities got their names. Impeccably written by veteran journalist Tonny Geofrey Owana, this piece should be included in our school Social Studies curriculum.

Apart from Owana, the magazine is jam-packed with a number of writers, each, an authority in their field who deliver the latest insights through different types of content. There is a special feature discussing tourism in change, with a specific focus on the East African region.

The Covid-19 pandemic is the most recent potential driver of change in the tourism landscape and economy an interview with the UTB head honcho Lilly Ajarova which gives a fresh perspective on the future of tourism, destinations and how various stakeholders can use this experience as a vehicle for positive change for their businesses and their communities.

Why?

What makes this magazine resourceful is the fact that it gives its readers a wealth of information that can benefit everyone interested in travel, tourism and Uganda at large. They have tried to cover the entire nation by featuring a story from every region.

Some of the features are historical, others are current, ranging from policies, travel tech, tours, and industry insights; sharing valuable market knowledge and educating tourism experts. If you are looking for a realistic first-hand resource where you can read about relevant industry practices, this is the place. Furthermore, it a travel guide and information hub where travellers can get valuable tips and inspiration. It even offers some important industry headlines that professionals can use as well. Each issue features recommendations for lodging, dining, and attractions.

Whether you are looking for travel inspiration or fantasising about a dream vacation, #ExperienceUganda has it all for you. The print quality is amazing and the pictures are captivating; they truly depict the beauty and matchless beauty of Uganda.

Travel dreams

While we dream about travelling again or reminisce travel memories we have created, this magazine takes you into another intriguing world, some of which will be familiar while others are deliciously surprising. Beautifully curated and presented in an easy-to-read format, it is the kind of magazine you will not help but keep flipping through enamored by the wonderful stories and beautiful pictures.

It is beautifully illustrated cover by renowned artist Alex Kwizera does not make it unmissable on the supermarket magazine but also makes it the perfect magazine for your coffee table at home or reception area.



