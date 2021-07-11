Faith in the presence of Jesus is a journey

By Msgr John Wynand Katende More by this Author

On July 3 Christians celebrate the profound faith of Thomas the Apostle in the real presence of the Risen Jesus. He is an example of the dynamics of faith as journey, by the grace of God and by our cooperation.

Although Jesus had been accompanying His disciples’ faith in Him as the promised Messiah, for three years, He knew that it would be shattered by His death on the cross. So, he chose to appear to them, immediately after His resurrection from the dead.

But having missed out on the first appearance, Thomas unambiguously expressed: “Unless I see the nail marks in his hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.” (John 20:25).

On witnessing another appearance, Thomas professed in wonder and adoration: “My Lord and my God!”

This statement reveals that Thomas’ faith reached maturity upon a personal encounter of the real presence of the Risen Lord.

The Risen Lord is identical with Jesus of Nazareth, the Son of Mary. He is identical with the Child Jesus, whom the Magi adored. He is identical with the Word of God become flesh (John 1:14). He is identical with the Eucharist/Holy Communion.

Jesus instituted the Eucharist to perpetuate His real presence in the Church and in individual faithful. “Do this in memory of me.”, He said in Luke 22:19. This memory brings the past of his sacrificial death and resurrection into the present, and shapes us into profound believers.

Jesus’ memory is, however, differently interpreted among Christians. Some believe that during consecration by a duly ordained minister, the substances of bread and wine are physically changed into the body and blood of Christ (transubstantiation).

Others believe that the bread and wine are only symbolic and not rea; Holy Communion being just a memorial meal/agape. “Is not the cup of blessing which we bless a sharing in the blood of Christ? Is not the bread which we break a sharing in the body of Christ?” queries Paul in 1 Corinthians 10:16.

Holy Communion is spiritual food because Jesus is really present. “For my flesh is real food and my blood is real drink.” (John 6:55).

Holy Communion is medicine for the soul that is sick, because Jesus reception of the same is preceded by reconciliation: “Whoever, therefore, eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of profaning the body and blood of the Lord. Let a man examine himself, and so eat of the bread and drink of the cup. For anyone who eats and drinks without discerning the body eats and drinks judgment upon himself.” (1 Corinthians 11:27). The onus is very much on the individual.

Holy Communion has healing effects, because Jesus is present. “The Eucharist is needed to maintain the soul’s health, to strengthen its “immune system” to fend off minor ailments and to prevent serious illness in the first place.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church nr.1394). Prior to its reception, the faithful say the words of the Centurion: “Lord I am not worthy that you should enter under my roof, but only speak and I shall be healed” (Matthew 8”5-13).

Holy Communion is the seed of eternal life, because Jesus is present. “Unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you will have no life in you. But if you do, you have eternal life.” (John 6: 58).