Faith is not a crime

If you have not watched Goya’s Ghosts, a film, I suggest you do so. This 2006 film, takes you to a depth that only you can decide how deep you want it to be. The plot is about the great Spanish painter Francisco de Goya, a Catholic priest brother Lorenzo, and a beautiful young woman from a wealthy family. I do not want to spoil the film for you, but I will get to the point that touched me to the core.

In the film, and while in a restaurant with her brothers, the young woman refused to eat pork because she simply did not like it. And, as the Church spies were all over town, they noticed this and informed the church, she was then summoned and accused of secretly practicing the Jewish culture and put in prison for life. Of course, her confession came after being severely tortured.

A few days ago, far from the scenes of a film and with my ears, I was listening to the story of a man who because of his religion was put in prison and tortured for 75 consecutive days. During this time, he was beaten with electrical wires while he was hanging upside down for hours on end. He was so severely beaten on his head that he lost his hearing and now uses a hearing device.

He was then moved to another prison for many more years, sentenced to the death penalty, and was waiting for the date of execution. This very sad story came to an end when with the UN intervention, he was banished from his home and arrived in Europe as a refugee, days before the execution.

Since this man and his wife are very close friends, I have heard that story several times. However, every time it was as devastating and sad hearing how cruel humans can be, at the same time inspiring and uplifting to see how faith could overcome hardship. I often ask myself, why are we still living in the dark ages? When will humanity finally come out of this self-inflicted oblivion of ignorance that it finds itself in?