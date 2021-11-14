Life has never been predictable. For every problem, there is a solution.

Thorns and Roses is set in Busoga, Eastern Uganda, a place focused on faith, sorcery and forgiveness. Mugabi shares the power of prayer, scripture, and forgiveness. Some lives come with a few thorns while others come with a trunkful.

Thorns represent problems we encounter. The story starts out on sad note with Regina Wotali suffering a miscarriage, a thorn that causes to her question God’s ability.

Wotali felt a sudden sharp pain and rings her husband to take her to hospital. After the doctors intervened, it was discovered that she had lost the baby. The couple had been longing for a child, but this was impossible. Mugabi indicates that when life feels uncertain, it is easy to doubt God yet the same God is with us during the good times.

Through counselling and prayer, Wotali comes to terms with what has happened. She asks God to heal her, citing Jeremiah 17:14.

In the face of sorcery

In the 148 pages which are heavily punctuated by scriptures, the author alludes to the fact that most solutions to problems are through prayer.

Just like Satan torments Job in the Bible, Wotali’s suffering and mental illness were a result of her mother-in-law’s witchcraft.

As Christians we believe in God, but we cannot run away from the fact that evil roams the world. (Job 1:1)

Scriptures are quoted to give hope to others and the author shows that sometimes the devil just wants to overwhelm you with witchcraft so that you give up faith.

But if the Holy Spirit dwells in you, so does the fruit of self-control. You can choose by your will to “cast down sorcery, and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, and bring into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ” (2 Cor. 10:5).

Guarding your heart

Not knowing what was happening with her life, Wotali resorted to prayer. Reaching out to her pastor. no day went by without meditation.

1 Peter 1:13 says, “Brace up your minds; be sober. Jezebel and her witchcraft work to draw you into sin. When you are under heavy attack, your soul gets weary.

Jesus can offer rest to your soul, but Jezebel wants to provide you a different way of escape through sin. (Rev. 2:20). When you feel like you are getting hit from every side, guard your heart. Put away from you a deceitful mouth, and put perverse lips far from you.

Let your eyes look straight ahead, and your eyelids look right before you. Ponder the path of your feet, and let your ways be established.

Do not turn to the right or the left; remove your foot from evil.

Forgiveness

When Wotali’s mother-in-law realised that her evil deeds were paying back, she felt the need to admit before her son and daughter-in-law that she was the cause of the miscarriage and mental illness.

This did not sit well with the young couple as they each reflected on the past and the pain it caused them.

“Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you” (Colossians 3:13).

Reflecting on her thorns and the crown of thorns that Jesus had to bear, Wotali feels the need to forgive her mother-in-law.