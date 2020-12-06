Faithful urged to be exemplary in election season

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Following protests that broke out around the country last month, many fear unrest has just began. Civil society, religious leaders, among others, have condemned the violence by the protesters and the brutality with which the security forces responded and advise on the ideal behaviour during this electoral period.

Ahmad Yusuf Kyeyune, a renowned preacher attached to Pearl FM, says electoral environments are usually associated with acts of mob justice and Muslims should be careful because the consequences are dire.

One of the scenes from the protests that went viral was a video in which a man was seen chasing and hitting a police officer with a hammer. One of the first suspects arrested was a one Ashraf, most likely a Muslim youth.

Imam Kyeyune says such acts can be avoided. He cited a story of a traveller who urinated in the corner of a mosque. Those around wanted to lynch him. “But the Prophet (Muhammad PBUH) restrained them and instead humbly talked to the man about the wrong he had done,” Kyeyune told us in an interview.

That man soon converted to Islam. The essence of the story is that matters should be addressed in a just and amicable manner, not violently.

Therefore, Kyeyune says, attacking people because they belong to a different party is totally unacceptable and should be avoided.

Advertisement

“We ought to be civil in the way we deal with opposing ideas. You might attack someone who has a health problem and they die instantly. How shall you deal with the murder charges?” he challenges.

Sincerity, integrity key

Kyeyune says, the relationship between candidates and voters should be truthful and sincere. “Candidates should be honest with their campaign promises to the voters, as much as the voters should be sincere with their support for the candidate. Why do you promise what you know you will never deliver? Or, why do you accept a candidate’s gift when you are sure you will not vote for them?” he asks.

Kyeyune adds that voters and candidates should desist from smear campaigns and mudslinging.

Candidate conduct

“A candidate should stick to convincing the voter about their trengths, not attacking their opponent’s weaknesses,” he advises.

The same applies to supporters, he adds: “If you do not like a particular candidate, do not talk ill about them, even if you have proof of their weaknesses. Just talk good about your candidate.”

Kyeyune adds that the clergy are advised to stick to their clerical duties and avoid active politics.

He also condemns holding political campaigns in mosques.

“Mosques are strictly for worship, not politics or business,” he stresses.

Kyeyune insists that exemplary living demands muslims to know their limits and adhere.

“You do not go to bars in search for votes; you do not miss your daily prayers because of campaigns. Women should also watch their conduct in campaigns, especially their dress code,” he advises.

While analysing the protests and the electoral period on Pearl FM, Idi Kasozi, a muslim scholar and a political commentator, popularly known as Imam Kasozi, says such unfortunate incidents cannot stop if all stakeholders do not strongly condemn them.

Kasozi cited verse 8:25 from the Quran: “And fear tumult or oppression, which affects not particular (only) those of you who do wrong: and know that Allah is strict in punishment.”

In one of the detailed commentaries scholars noted that the verse above was a warning that: “People should bear in mind that if they fail to participate wholeheartedly in the task to which they were invited and remain silent spectators to rampant evils, that would invite a scourge that would embrace all, even those who neither themselves committed evils nor were instrumental in spreading them and who might in fact have been righteous in their personal conduct.”

Kasozi also cited a hadith in which Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said:

“Whosoever of you sees an evil, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then (let him change it) with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart; and that is the weakest of faith.” He also rallied fellow muslim leaders to put aside their differences and guide the nation in these “abnormal times.”