Fare thee well my friend Engola

To the good times. When I lost my mum, Engola was fully involved in her decent send-off in Ntungamo and left villagers in awe when he disregarded his ministerial status to outstay everybody at the vigil fireplace, recalls Prof Alex Bashasha.

A bombshell phone call from my friend Hon Mwesigwa Rukutana on May 2, threw me into unconsciousness. Rukutana was inquiring whether indeed it was true that my friend Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola (the late state minister for Labour) had been shot dead by his bodyguard Pte Wilson Sabiiti.

Since I was waking up from a mid-morning nap, he was breaking to me shocking news, which he hastily confirmed by sending through the gruesome photos of Engola lying in a pool of blood in his compound.

Dead and no more

I fainted as the reality dawned on me that the person who had been a guest at my home function in Ntungamo District just a day ago had been slain in cold blood.

Mac’Odwogo as Engola was fondly referred to, was not only a friend but more of a brother who I cannot stop grieving for since that callous murder in Kyanja.

Even when we put him to rest in Oyam District last Saturday, tears still roll down my cheeks every time I remember the gentle soul that I mentored and sponsored with firm hope that he was headed for a brighter future.

Our paths kept crossing since we first bumped into each other in 1980 as ambitious UNLA recruits.

I left the national army, three years later and left him serving until we linked up again under the NRA army in the late 1980s. About 20 years ago, we again met in Lira District when he was chairman of Oyam District.

Up the ranks

I interested Engola to rise to the MP post since I knew his capacity and potential to serve his people in a more impactful way. He first cautiously hesitated because he was loved by many throughout Lango.

He later reluctantly agreed to contest in Oyam North in 2016, and I not only campaigned for him but also gave him the necessary support and logistics.

To become a complete academician and politician he was at the time of his death, I advised Engola to enrol for a Bachelor’s degree and later Master’s programme at KIU, his advancing age and responsibilities notwithstanding.

To my sheer delight, he graduated with Bachelor of Arts in Development Studies in 2010 and Master of Public Administration and Management in 2013 at the same University with excellent grades.

Our bondage came at the darkest hour; when the High Court nullified his Parliamentary election in June 2016 with his rival Crispus Ayena Odongo claiming he did not have requisite education qualifications.

He had just been appointed the State Minister for Defence and stood at risk of losing both prestigious positions. He was crestfallen and restless as he banked on me to save him from the jaws of agony.

Luckily, I assembled a distinguished team of lawyers that went to the Court of Appeal which cleared his academic documents. You should have been around to see his animated excitement as we frantically celebrated the conquest.

A show of bravado

In 2018, he accompanied me with others in Port Elizabeth, South Africa for a graduation ceremony at the Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

A jovial Engola arrived with a few other prominent guests including Prof Augustus Nuwagaba, although a passport glitch ruled out his wife from accompanying him.

After the graduation ceremony, we opted to tour the famous Robben Island on an adventurous boat cruise north of Cape Town.

The boat, including revellers of all races, almost capsized due to overspeeding deep into the South Pacific Ocean forcing many of us to yell for help. To the utter shock of everybody aboard, Engola stayed glued to his seat without any trace of fear.

He would later reveal as we joked about the life threatening incident that if it is not your time to die, you will always overcome the hardest of tremors.

The following year when I lost my mum, Engola was fully involved in her decent send-off in Ntungamo and left villagers in total awe when he disregarded his ministerial status to outstay everybody at the vigil fireplace. He treasured those he embraced as friends and derided hypocrisy and sycophancy.

Three days before he met his regrettable death, he drove from his Karamoja duties transnight to attend the memorial mass for my mother in Ntungamo.

Like he had a hunch of what was to befall him soon, Engola collected contacts of all the Anglican bishops in attendance, listened attentively as they preached about the meaning of death and promised to build a church in his home area just like I had done that day.

Indeed death is cruel, Engola took his profound love for God and humanity with him to the grave.

Kony fear

To me, he fits properly in the saying that a lion can be killed by a rat. The Engola I have known for the last 43 years was cautious about his personal security.

He took no chances and was always on the lookout for potential danger. Countrywide, the former UPDF colonel is lauded for vanquishing former rebel leader Joseph Kony’s insurgency in northern Uganda.

Deep in his heart, he feared that his victim’s agents would one day trail him and exact vengeance. For a moment, when I got the news that possibility crossed my mind.

Mac’Odwogo, a well-built seasoned combatant, was an efficient commander and shrewd intelligence officer and few, if any, would dare take him on for a fight.

Lest it is forgotten, Uganda has lost a soldier, father, politician, a farmer, resourceful and irreplaceable person.

I have seen commanders and colleagues falling at the battle front but I have not seen a much loved, fearless commander like Engola.

Like his brother Sam Engola, he was proud to have originated from the distinguished warriors’ clan in Lango.

Death robbed Engola of the priceless moment to walk his rib Joyce down the aisle next month in a pompous wedding in Oyam befitting his grand status.

He chose me among the lucky contingent that boarded the helicopter from Kololo Airstrip to Arua as he was introduced to his wife’s parents. It was a memorable and monumental excursion he must have taken to his eternal home.

Sharing a plate with guards

I disregard the roving social media petty talk that Engola was fatally gunned down because he did not pay attention to Sabiiti’s financial grievances. He was a compassionate commander who liked and effortlessly mingled with lowly ranked soldiers.

Just last year after attending Hon Alinda Auma’s wedding in Gulu, I was in his company as we stopped at Kamdini Corner (intersection at the Gulu-Lira highway) to devour roasted chicken drumsticks and wings.

We bought chicken pieces in bulk and I was taken aback when I saw Engola freely share with his guards. In military protocol, top commanders are not supposed to eat from the same plate with juniors, but he joyfully did so as they shared jokes.

God gave everything to human beings but the only knowledge he intentionally kept to himself is knowing what somebody thinks about you.

Engola could not read the shooter’s mind that is why he was liquidated in a manner so shaming of a battle-hardened serviceman.

A man of faith, total dedication and my kindred friend, Engola led an exemplary life and leaves an indelible mark on Lango and Ugandan politics.