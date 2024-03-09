Fashion beyond drinks and choma

King Michael- Artistes >>

1. Artistes are meant to get dressy at all times. Being his maiden appearance as a headlining act at this event, Michael Mugwanya, alias King Michael dressed to impress in white dungarees and white sneakers. Despite the fashion style tending to go in and out of mainstream fashion. They have an appealing retro-style that offers an alternative to jeans or trousers and King Michael proved that.

Basket hat:

2 . This guy was ready to party. He rocked the event in camouflage shorts, striped T-shirt, blue jacket that matched his basket hat. The only miss for us was the socks. For this kind of outfit, ankle socks or no-shows on sneakers would be have sat well.

Jokwiz MC-



3 . Jokwiz , the day’s emcee opted for a floral denim buggy jean teamed with floral denim sleveless top with a Rastafarian beanie hat and black boots. Impress better next time.

Baggy affair-

4 . Yes, there is normally no theme dresscode for this event which gives attendees liberty to dress comfortably. However, this man went for an oversize checkered shirt on top of a black t-shirt with brown baggy corduroy pants. Bulky! But good shoes.

Different colours one person?

5. The organisers of the event should introduce a dress code. So someone decides to come dressed in a red floral shirt, yellow T-shirt, red sneakers and grey jeans. He was not coordinating at all.

The patched jean shorts:

6. Being a sunny weekend event, one needs not to over dress. This man’s simple T-shirt and a cap nailed it. The patched jeans had almost passed the test but they made his outfit too busy. Plain would have done his outfit well.

Vyper Ranking-

7. Dancehall artiste