Fashion collabo: Material Girl and Prim Nyonyozi

In the world of fashion today, collaborations have emerged as a powerful catalyst for change, ushering in remarkable transformations within the industry. From the H&M and Mugler to Fendi and Versace collabos, this trend leaves the mark on the fashion landscape.

This spirit is now making waves in Uganda, with a new partnership unfolding between ready-to-wear designer Edna Bideri of Material Girl and digital creator Prim Nyonyozi. For Nyonyozi’s devoted followers, this offers a unique opportunity to acquire pieces infused with her distinctive style, a dream come true for her loyal admirers.

The much-anticipated collection, boasting 60 distinct styles, made its debut two weeks ago. We had a chat with the visionary minds behind this exciting venture and the future.

Edna Bideri, Fashion Designer

What inspired this collaboration?

Edna: Prim and I have a long-standing friendship rooted in our shared passion for fashion and our mutual admiration for how women dress.

Our collaboration stemmed from our desire to address a gap we noticed in Kampala regarding styling knowledge for various occasions. We wanted to create clothing tailored to the African woman’s body, moving away from simply following Western trends.

Prim: We shared a passion for addressing common fashion misconceptions and empowering people with basic styling knowledge. Conversations about dressing for body types, ensuring clothes are fresh, and even the importance of deodorant sparked the idea. We realised that many overlook these fundamentals, so we began compiling topics—such as footwear, bags, and general etiquette. Thus, a desire to put this shared knowledge into action, designing pieces that reflect our combined expertise.

How did this collaboration differ from your usual design process?

Edna: This collaboration allowed us to offer clients an exclusive peek into our design journey, from fabric sourcing trips to India to the meticulous planning involved in crafting each piece. Working alongside Prim also brought a refreshing change from the usual design process. Her input led to the creation of 10 unique styles, including our debut collection of pants.

Highlight key pieces from the collection…

Edna: Standout pieces include our comfortable elastic-back pants, a first for Material Girl, and our beloved maxi dresses that have garnered praise from our clientele.

What was the biggest challenge during the creative process?

Edna: Sizing due to the diverse body types of women. While striving to be inclusive, it is impossible to cater to every body type. However, we aimed to address the needs of 80 percent of Ugandan women.

How do you envision this collaboration impacting the future of fashion in Uganda or your brand?

Edna: This collaboration has boosted our brand visibility, thanks to Prim’s sizable fashion following. Our goal is to offer women versatile clothing options suitable for any occasion, from the office to social events, and to ensure affordability and accessibility across all demographics.

Edna Bideri of Material Girl

I would like to be a pioneer in ready to wear clothing, so we can begin wearing Ugandan made pieces that complement our bodies, but are also versatile and affordable.

Prim Nyonyozi, digital creator and collaborator

How did you incorporate your style into this collaboration?

Prim: While Edna leans towards a more polished look, I prefer a casual-smart aesthetic. I wanted to create versatile styles that can be dressed up or down, catering to heels lovers and those who prefer flats. By adding elements of my own wardrobe preferences, such as pairing maxi dresses with sneakers, I ensured the collection offers options for various style preferences.

What was the most exciting aspect of working on this collection?

Prim: The thrill of seeing people’s reactions and witnessing them embrace the designs was incredibly rewarding. One unforgettable moment was visiting the store before the launch and having the staff unknowingly recommend pieces from our collaboration. Seeing their enthusiasm and genuine excitement to showcase our creations affirmed our efforts and made the journey worthwhile.

How did you envision your followers reacting to this collaboration?

Prim: We were initially apprehensive about potential criticism or ridicule, given our sensitivity and fear of failure. However, we prepared ourselves for any negative feedback and focused on addressing concerns transparently, such as discussing pricing and the extensive effort behind each piece. Ultimately, we hoped our followers would appreciate the passion and dedication to the collection.

How will this collaboration influence your future projects?

Digital creator Prim Nyonyozi

Prim: We are eager to collaborate again and continue bridging gaps in the market. Partnering with someone who shares a grand vision for the future inspires us to dream big and make a lasting impact. By proudly representing Ugandan-owned businesses and creating spaces that feel like home, we aim to reshape the fashion landscape and empower our community.

Grooming tips all stylish men know

Men’s grooming is now as much an essential as a well-curated wardrobe and a working knowledge of a (natural) wine list. There is no shame involved. On the contrary, shame only presents itself when you do not have a daily routine (what do you mean you do not have a top five moisturiser list seared into your memory!?). The secret is to appear understated: be the man who looks after himself without a low-level radiation glow or a set of Picasso portrait eyebrows. As with many things in this life, less is more when it comes to grooming.

That means it pays to find essentials that work for you. For your skin, your hair type. The trick isn’t to spend a fortune on a thousand different products, or to lock yourself in the bathroom for hours at a time. Rather, you should develop a daily routine that is quick, simple and – above all else – about straightforward maintenance that even the most product-averse man can easily pick up and run with.

From simple-but-effective haircare tips to finding your signature scent, these are the easy grooming habits all men should adopt.

1. Become a regular at your barbers

Get into the habit of regular stays in the barber’s chair: if you have noticed your hair needs a trim, then others have too. That means you get proactive (as opposed to reactive). While some guys can settle for monthly appointments, your locks may still enjoy a growth spurt, thus requiring increased attention. Do not be surprised if it takes triweekly, or even fortnightly visits.

2. Know which hair products work for you

One size does not fit all, and the current rotation of men’s products reflect this. If you’ve thicker, unruly hair, know that pomade and waxes are for you. The finer-headed should go go for lighter products. Moreover, there is stuff for those with no hair at all.

The solution is simple: do your research. Products usually do what they say on the tin, and some light reading, in addition to some slight trial-and-error, will glean the right kit for your hair.

3. Manage your facial fuzz

In recent years, beards have surpassed trend status to become a regular fixture: amongst offices, amongst bars, amongst creative agencies resplendent with bean bags and ‘blue skies thinking’. Whatever that means.

The newfound green light is not without regulation, though. Maintenance is essential, and a decent beard trimmer will keep unsightly neck hairs at bay, and give some semblance of care. They’re not even that expensive, either.

4 . Or learn how to shave like an expert

Clean shaven is just as permissible though. And, if you have the stone jawline of a Givenchy campaign, actually encouraged.

Prepare your skin beforehand with a shave oil that will help the razor easily glide, while soaking the blades in warm water will help your pores expand, reducing redness and irritation. If it still feels like a chore, leave your precious face in the hands of the experts and get a professional shave once a week.

5. Put your best feet forward