Fashion collabo: Material Girl and Prim Nyonyozi

Left: Prim Nyonyozi, a digital creator and her friend Edna Bideri had a fashion collabo recently. Photos | Courtesy of Prim & Edna.

By  Gloria Haguma

What you need to know:

  • This spirit is now making waves in Uganda, with a new partnership unfolding between ready-to-wear designer Edna Bideri of Material Girl and digital creator Prim Nyonyozi. For Nyonyozi’s devoted followers, this offers a unique opportunity to acquire pieces infused with her distinctive style, a dream come true for her loyal admirers.