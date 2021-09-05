Felex and Judith will always team up to help each other

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Felex

How would do you describe Judith

She is a kind, generous and God-fearing lady. She will be there for people in critical times. For instance, in 2013, I almost missed graduating because of graduation fees but she helped me clear it.

How often did you fight as children?

There is one time I remember, we were alone at home, she was supposed to cook and I had to fetch water and collect firewood. I didn’t so she finished peeling and there was no water or firewood. When she asked I told her I was still playing football and she shouldn’t disturb me, she slapped me and we started fighting.

What is she scared of?

Losing a sibling and parents.

What is the craziest thing she did as a child?

One day, she was grazing goats and abandoned them to play football. Within that time, they ran into someone’s garden destroying crops, she was beaten when she came home.

Did she have a nickname?

My mother used to call her Owente Munana meaning that the husband who will marry her will bring home eight cows.

How often do you meet?

Because I stay in Kampala, we hardly meet.

What do you love about her?

Her discipline and respect for everyone she comes across.

What are you good at that people don’t know about?

We help each other in case there is a need.

As children what was your favourite game

Our favourite games were football and hide and seek. When we were grazing goats we used to ride gogoolo on hills.

Judith

How would do you describe Felex

Felex is a polite, hardworking person. He is caring and he is always willing to give advice to those that badly need it.

Did you fight when you were young?

One day, I had an argument with my mother. This was after I asked her whether we shall cook or eat cold food. He got a stick and started beating me on her behalf and we fought.

What is he scared of?

He is scared of caterpillars.

What is the craziest thing he did as a child?

One day, while in the banana plantation, we dared him to apply red pepper in his eyes, he went ahead and did it and immediately started crying. There is also one day he was beaten and decided to avenge by stoning our father’s goat.

Any nickname?

He was called Happy. Apparently, when he was a baby, he was always jolly and barely cried.

What are your earliest memory as children?

One day, we were playing football with other children and they broke my finger, something that left me with I scar I still have to date. But even during the Christmas season, we always joined hands and looked for flowers to decorate the compound.

How often do you meet?

We hardly meet because of the distance. But we keep in touch because he usually calls and we meet during the Christmas holidays.

What are you good at that people don’t know about?

We enjoy helping those in need.

As children what was your favourite game

We used to play football, hide and seek and indigenous games such as Okuguruka omuguha and Yakoboyakobo.

What has changed about Felex?

He is busier than before. He has cut on the time he spends socialising because he dedicates much of it to his work. But either way, he is still available for those in need of advice.

