Festive holiday deals for you 

The festive season has come calling. What plans do you have for your family and friends. Some places have got you covered. Here is some plot for the season.

Two nights in Mabira Forest for couples

If you would like a change this festive season, a forest environment is something you could happily try at Rainforest Lodge in Mabira Forest. This season, they are welcoming couples for a special treat, from December 24 to January 1. The offer is, for Shs1.6m, you stay for two nights, have a complimentary bottle of wine, relax in the swimming pool, sauna, barbecue complimented with a performing live band.

Festive seasons special at Serena

The five-star Kampala Serena Hotel festive season’s specials start on December 24, Christmas Eve at the Pool Deck with High Tea and Christmas Carols performed between 4pm and 7pm. For that, adults will part with Shs105,000 while children will be charged Shs55, 000.

The Watoto Church Choir will be performing at The Lakes Restaurant from 6pm to 9pm for guests as they enjoy what has been dubbed the Gala Buffet Dinner. Adults part with Shs125, 000 and Shs85, 000 for children aged five to 12 years. Simba Sounds Live Band will perform for patrons at The Explore Restaurant between 6 and 9pm.

On Christmas Day, an international breakfast will be served from 6.30am to 10.30am at The Lakes Restaurant at Shs155, 000 for adults and Shs85, 000 for children (five to12 years old).

A Christmas bubbly brunch will include children’s activities and an appearance of Santa Claus from 12.30pm to 4pm for Shs250, 000 for adults and Shs160, 000 for children.

Abeeka Live Band will be performing to soothe guests. Later on, there will be dinner on a Christmas set menu from 6pm to 9pm for Shs160, 000 for adults and Shs95, 000 for children.

Barbeque will be served at The Lake Restaurant from 6pm to 9pm for Shs205, 000 for adults and Shs95, 000 for children. Music Connexions will be entertaining guests.

Christmas in Hoima

Kikonko Boutique Lodge in Hoima could be a good option for your festive holiday getaway, thanks to its beautiful views, swimming pool for your relaxation and good food. There is accommodation at Shs270, 000 for single rooms and Shs380, 000 double rooms on a bed and breakfast basis.

Around the world Christmas lunch buffet

It is going to be an intercontinental culinary treat the Speke Resort Munyonyo poolside from midday to 6pm. A live band will perform and a children’s area to keep the young ones on their feet with face painting, balloon art, Santa’s Grotto and Christmas cracker candy for children.

It's that time of the time of the year for family and love ones to come together, share a meal, conversations and create memories.

Christmas in the heart of the city

The Mestil Hotel & Residences in Nsambya will have Christmas eve lunch for the family. Adults pay Shs95,000 while children from five to 11 years are charged Shs 45, 000. Christmas Eve dinner will cost adults Shs110, 000 and half the price for children. On Christmas day, lunch will cost Shs300, 000 for adults and Shs100, 000 for children.

Head to Entebbe for a treat

Newly opened Hotel Horizon in Entebbe is open Christmas Eve treat of cocktails and mocktails at the Horizon Rooftop Bar starting at 4pm and until late. There will be a live cocktail mixing show and music.

Meet Santa Cruz and let the children enjoy the bouncy castles and get free gifts on Christmas Day before and after having lunch. Adults will be charged Shs65, 000 while children’s lunch will cost at Shs30, 000. The standard room will go for $115 (approximately Shs 423,000).

Adventure in Jinja

Adventure companies in Jinja are promoting an adventure combo where you can go quad biking through the Jinja countryside and along River Nile, take a dip into the night river on a bungee jumping spree, get to relax on a flat water tubing expedition on the Nile as well as do white water rafting.

For the activities, it will cost Shs400, 000 to enjoy it all as you create travel memories in Uganda’s capital of adventure.

Also, at 2 Friends in Jinja is a 10 per cent discount this festive holiday. If you book two nights, children get to enjoy bouncy castles and face painting.

Christmas in a forest

For a change, head to Nyungu Ya Mawe Forest Park in Kira, off Bulindo Road, for a Christmas Day treat. It is large expanse with towering trees and maintained shelters. There will be a Christmas lunch buffet with a forest experience.

Get outdoorsy this Christmas

Retreat, rest, rejuvenate at Kalanamo, The Great Outdoors, eco-friendly forest resort in Bamunanika, about 35 kilometres from Kampala City. It is a place to appreciate forest life, quiet cottages and food. Buffet goes for between Shs75,000 and Shs120,000 per person.

Escape to Kapeeka