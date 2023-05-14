Fields, gems and more









From running around the fields in my grandparents farm, back to the city of Mashhad the closest big city, ringing in my ear is the voice of the street vendor calling people to buy his merchandise spread out on a carriage. This carriage was sometimes pushed by him and other times pulled by a donkey or a mule. I often wondered how much weight this animal could pull. I remember my maternal grandfather’s white donkey, and how much we loved the ride on his back.

Unlike what people say about donkeys, they are quite clever; this particular one walked slowly as we were leaving the house towards the field, but when it was time to head back home, he ran so fast that we became quite worried about falling down. He knew it was time to be fed and have a well deserved rest.

Mashhad is known for being a religious city, where one of the most famous Holy Imams is buried, Imam Reza. His shrine is considered to be one of the holiest spots for the Shia Muslims. During my childhood, and upto 1979, Iran’s dress code for women was quite liberal. Women were free to walk in mini skirts which by the way was quite fashionable, while other women were also free to wear their ‘chador’ which is a cloth worn on top of their clothing, and they wore a scarf too. However, in the Shrine, like most religious places, the dress code was strict and I remember even as a child, I had to cover my hair while wearing a long dress.

I do not have many memories of that day, but once we went out to the old Bazar, I was stunned by the variety of the merchandise that was showcased in small shops, an absolute joy to the eye.

Mashhad is also known to have one of the best semi precious stones, not only in Iran, but in the whole region. Many years later when I started collecting beads and stones, and made jewellery, I wished I could go back to that bazar to buy these gems. Alas, since the revolution in 1979, I could not travel back to Iran. I was also reliably informed that by now there were so many fake stones on sale, that only experts could differentiate the genuine gems.

One of my prominent memories of Iran is the street food vendors, especially near parks and public areas. There are always stands with vendors advertising their food. I can still smell the aroma of the grilled liver, an item that I never ate until I tasted it there. The man with fresh pomegranate juice was around the corner and my favourite stand was one with soaked fresh walnuts.

All these tastes and aromas are still vivid in my mind.

Next destination is Tehran!