Five ways we ought to persevere in faith

Someone once said to me that ‘If we are not in a storm, we have either just come out of one or we are about to go into one.’ Not the most encouraging of statements I know but Jesus never said that following Him would be easy. Furthermore, I do believe that we are in a spiritual battle and that we need to fight the good fight of the faith (1 Timothy 6:12). We are called to run with perseverance the race marked out for us (Hebrews 12:1), so whatever lies ahead press on and keep going. Below are five ways to help persevere in our faith: 1.Draw near to God When going through trials we can often feel no-one understands or that no-body has experienced what we are going through.

Below I have listed a few great scriptures and I recommend memorising them, declaring them aloud this week, putting them on your fridge, or finding ways to learn them so that when you feel weak, distant or where there is no way forward, you will be reminded that God is greater than our situations and is faithful through it all.

...but thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. – 1 Cor 15:57

.... the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. – Deuteronomy 31:6

do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. – Isaiah 41:10

With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God. – Mark 10:27

3. Consider how we may spur one another on towards love and good deeds

If we are to press on then we need people that we inspire us to be more like Jesus. We need people that will will propel and motivate us to persevere. Sometimes giving up seems like the easiest option but when we have others around us who are spurring us on towards love and good deeds it makes a big difference.

As we recognise the need in our own lives, the scripture teaches for us to consider how we may spur one another on, which clearly means it is a corporate responsibility for all Christians.

4. Not give up meeting together

Whenever I have gone through tough times in the past my natural instinct was to withdraw and to distance myself from people. I didn’t want other people to know my struggles and did not want to burden anyone.

However, I have learnt that whilst being a christian is a personal relationship with Jesus, our faith cannot be lived out privately. Most people that drift away from their faith is Jesus start by isolating themselves during difficult seasons.

The early church devoted themselves to fellowship and would meet together every day (Acts 2:42-46). Meeting together brings support, strength and perspective and is a hugely important way to persevering in our faith.

5. Encourage one another

This is arguably the easiest of the five but one we do not always do. We often have great thoughts of other people and what they do but rarely do we vocalise our appreciation of others.

A word of encouragement can be the difference between someone giving up and persevering. As we create a culture of building others up through encouragement, we will begin to see greater unity and strength within the church which will further enable us to not simply survive and sustain but rather to thrive and to live life to the full as Jesus promised (John 10:10).

All of these ways were inspired from Hebrews 10:19-25