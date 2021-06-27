Follow your gut feeling

By Nafha Maani Ebrahimi More by this Author

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you had a gut feeling that something was wrong? Consequently, have you regretted not following that feeling?

Where you ever in the presence of someone whom you considered knowledgeable and feared challenging their theory?

One of the most vulnerable positions that one can be in is on a dental chair. I have always avoided ending up there as a patient, so I ensured a regular checkup and cleaning sessions were always respected. However, there were times that cavity or other issues escaped the keen eye of the dentist and with time, the dental chair was calling.

Unfortunately, the first ever issue was a serious one and my regular dentist was travelling. I ended up with another dentist but all went wrong. This negative situation had a positive outcome, as I was looking for a more professional doctor, I was lucky to find a marvellous French dental surgeon , who for many years remained our family doctor.



The other thing that I learnt was to keep a medical journal for all my dental work, so, in order to take notes, I had to ask, understand and remember to be able to write. This, helped me become acquainted with some details that an unsuspecting patient would not know, and at the same time I built courage to ask questions before I opened my mouth to receive the local anaesthesia, for I knew it would be too late after that.

The above helped me on a recent visit to a reputable dental clinic. They were supposed to perform a procedure in regards to a previously placed implant, a straightforward affair. Because the first step was done by another clinic, I provided them with the details needed to complete the second step of an implant that was making a dental crown.

Weeks went by and I went back on the date of my appointment. A dental surgeon received me, big needle in hand ready to inject me and open my gum, preparing for the next step.

‘So, what is the next step?’ I asked the surgeon! She looked at me and went to ask the dentist who had referred me to her. A few minutes later, she returned and told me that the material was not ordered, so I needed to return later!

As this was not the surgeon’s mistake, I did not show any reaction, and just told her that this was wasting both our time. However, my dentist will not be given the same reaction, I will ask her, what if I had not asked that question? What would I do with an open gum for no reason?

Next time you have a gut feeling, follow it, if you have a question, please ask!

