Fondest childhood Christmas memories

Robby Muhumuza, management & communications consultant

Growing up in the 1970s in Uganda with the scarcity of goods and services due to the global economic embargo on Uganda under Idi Amin was tough. Our father bought us bread and rice only at Christmas. There was no such thing as Christmas cards or gifts at our home in a remote part of Bushenyi District. We used to cut a tree from our fence and adorn it with wild flowers and put it in the corner of our sitting room on the eve of Christmas.

After midnight, we would look forward to Night Angels - a mobile church choir of youth from Kashenyi Church of Uganda who would move from house to house singing Christmas carols. They would burst into the first Carol and our parents opened the door for them. They would come into the sitting room and we join them in singing a couple of more carols before giving them a few coins in appreciation before moving to the next home.

On Christmas Day, we would wear our Sunday best and walk to a packed church, including those that attended Church only on that day.

After church, we would head home for lunch. This comprised matooke, millet bread, rice and meat. We later washed it down with homemade sweet cold fermented millet porridge. We would then visit neighbours and relatives where we would be served more food and drinks.

However, the celebrations changed in the 1990s when I had children. By then, we were living in Kampala and our highlight would be attending the classic Christmas Cantata at Kampala Pentecostal Church (KPC) the week before Christmas and this happened after the end of year Christmas play production at the schools my children used to attend.

After, we would drive to Bushenyi to spend Christmas with my parents, playing Boney M Christmas and Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s Christmas music on the cassette player in the car until the children knew the lyrics and could sing along even before the next song could start. We would buy Christmas cards and send or deliver them to our neighbours, friends and relatives in Kampala as we received theirs.

In the 2000s, some of the Christmas traditions have changed. My children are now living with their families yet my parents are long gone, making it hard to travel to Bushenyi for Christmas.

Dr Sabrina Kitaka , senior pediatrician

Christmas brings back beautiful memories of the Nativity of Jesus which was replayed on Uganda Television (UTV) and in church. It also brings back memories of the beautiful Christmas Carols and efforts we made to decorate our home for Christmas. The smell of the Christmas tree (Cypress tree) which we decorated with tinsel and cotton wool, and the eagerly awaited surprise presents from «Santa ‘’ who turned out to be our father. These are memories we try to recreate with our children to share with them the joy and love of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Lukyamuzi Kalwanga , Busujju MP

Christmas was about things such as going to church with our parents, shopping clothes, eating different kinds and lots of food, and taking evening walks. I remember my father buying a crate of soda that one would take a bottle at any time they wished. (But that happened once a year).

But these days, things have changed that it is not only on Christmas that children get good or new stuff or go for trips, and whatever they need.

Today, the big day approaches and people are not sure if they will even get money to buy a kilo of meat, they no longer go to church in big numbers as it used to be then. I wish my family and constituents a merry Christmas and a great new year 2023.

Rev Can Diana Mirembe Nkesiga, Director Phumla Retreat Centre

Our Christmas was magical. Mum was up baking at night and we were competing to lick the cake dough off the wooden spoon. All the special crockery, linen and cutlery came out in preparation for the Christmas spread. Christmas cards arrived and the decorations came out. We helped at times to make paper decorations using crepe paper. Having a Christmas tree was not a tradition at home, instead dad used a banana stem (ekitooke) which we placed in a bucket and the decorated with balloons, stars and shimmer paper. We believed in father Christmas and we used to tie our pillow cases on our bedposts.

One Christmas, my sister tried to convince me that Father Christmas was not real and so we tried to stay awake to see who brought in the presents. I tried to stay awake but every time my father checked on us he would ask me if Father Christmas had come and I would answer no. My older sister was frustrated and told me not to answer him because she knew dad’s asking was a trick he used to check if we had fallen asleep and I could not understand that. Anyway, I fell asleep and missed seeing the presents being popped into our pillow cases.

Christmas was a time of singing carols where families would get together from all around Gayaza to sing. My father would record us on his old tape recorder and kept the recordings no matter how good or bad the voices were.

The celebrations climaxed on December 31, which was our parents’ wedding anniversary. There was always a barbecue and a dinner party with family and friends. After dinner, we were sent to bed but at midnight, our mother would let us out into the living room and we danced the New Year in and the guests would give us money. One time, one of my aunts hid me behind her chair and started sending me snacks which made my older sister very jealous. Christmas day at St Andrew’s Church Gayaza filled to capacity and the service was always too long for us children. I remember sitting on those high wooden pews swinging our legs impatiently waiting for the service to end so we could return home and enjoy our Christmas lunch. Christmas was always a season we looked forward to.

Dr Benon Kigozi, department of Performing Arts & Film , MUK

Every Christmas eve my mother would bake cakes. On Christmas, she would wake up very early to prepare the traditional Christmas lunch, and by the time we had breakfast and left for church, lunch would be ready. The Sunday School at my church organised a Nativity play for every Christmas but I happened to be a choir boy with the Namirembe Cathedral Choir since I was five years old, so I quit Sunday School at that age. In choir we would rehearse the Christmas repertoire early in preparation for the Christmas carol service. Sometimes, as young singers we would feel fed up with the repertoire by the time the Carol performance actually arrived.

On Christmas day I always enjoyed the Christmas church services mainly because of the beautiful Christmas songs. We were very fortunate to have extended family and my mother

would host a large Christmas lunch for family, friends and anyone who did not have someone to celebrate with. So, our Christmas days were spent mostly at church and then home with people we knew and loved. What made it more memorable was not only what we ate and drank but also the people we spent it with. It was usually a time to gather with friends and family, go to church and enjoy a big feast.

Ronald Lotet, environmental officer

Growing up, the week before December 25 was always a count down. Unfortunately, there were no phones to alert them of our itinerary. My always made it a point to buy for us a set of clothes for the season; one for Christmas, the other for Boxing Day and that for the New Year’s Day. People would start preparing for this season as early as October. We too were always eager to go as we expected fun and reunion with our relations.

While in the village, our grandfather always gathered his grandchildren. A variety of food would be availed and as a norm, it was communal enjoyment. Every homestead we would bypass, especially from church would invite us for food and the norm was you have to brunch and at least have something to eat as rejecting was considered uncultured so it was a feaster indeed. However, the night before Christmas was characterised by singing and joyous jumping. This gives me fresh memories of Uncle Victor Bahati my first guitar tutor with whom we moved singing in the village church choir moving home to home and doing some form of evangelism. This was fun because of the guitar, the choir and the food in each home we would branch off to. This was an experience one would never get in the city. As the years moved by, things started getting different as trends changed. Sometimes we would not go to the village due to the tough economic times and responsibilities.

Today, I have Christmas with my family. I, however invite friends and neighbours as we dine and chat. Sometimes the evenings are characterised by barbecue.

Irene Nakasiita, PRO Red Cross

We cut the Christmas tree from the neighbourhood, adorned it with cotton balls, toilet paper, and balloons. We would dig around the house and sweep the compound ahead of the celebrations.

At home, we used to wake up so early to cook so that we were in time for the 9am prayers. Thereafter, our dad used to keep us home.

During third term, we competed for good grades so as to earn a Christmas dress. That is the only time you would get new things such as nice clothes and shoes.

We used to drink soda only on Christmas or at a party but not anymore. When it comes to clothes, we buy depending on the theme or preferences. I, however purpose to teach my children the meaning of Christmas and how Christ was born so that they appreciate the meaning. When a child does good at home, score good grades, or behaves well I reward them with new clothes.

Frank Baine, Commissioner of Prisons

Christmas was always a special season. It meant new clothes, new shoes, general cleaning, and slaughtering animals. It started with brewing tonto, installing a Christmas tree and decorating it with cards, balloons and coloured tissue paper. The church choir would spend about three nights singing Christmas carols.

On the Christmas day, we would all prepare and be at church by 9am. The mass always went up to 2pm and thereafter, our neighbours gathered at home for lunch and a drink. On that, day all types of food were served and we ate to our fill.

This would be followed by people drinking the tonto until the following day. Entertainment was by beating local drums and sometimes, we had no herdsman. Therefore, I would go grazing while others went to church. That would be the most boring time for me.

Sarah Kisauzi, Actress

The Christmas season was always celebratory in our household. Unlike many other families back then and as is common these days, we did not travel to our villages for the Christmas holiday but stayed at our city home. Some relatives from the village would join us.

On Christmas day, the home bustled with activity. Growing up, my siblings and I would look forward to the day because we would enjoy many nice treats such as chocolate and biscuit that we did not get as often as the other days in the year. It was also the day when we would dress to the nines. We shared a sumptuous lunch with family, friends and neighbours, even those from different faiths. We had lots of drinks and made merry for the rest of the day.

Sylvia Najjuko, Businesswoman

Gone are the days when we used to wait and prepare for Christmas. All our expectations were put on that day. It is the day we were assured of meat, fried rice, new clothes, soda, among other good things.

My parents would stock coffee only to be sold towards Christmas, to enable them buy everything that we needed on Christmas Day and through the season.

But, I compare then and now, I see many changes, these are times where Christmas days have lost meaning. The poverty levels are so high that many people have nothing to sale to get money for their families. These days theft is at a high rate towards Christmas unlike our times.

Then, when our parents came to Kampala to get us clothes and shoes, they talked of busy city, people used to sale a lot as compared to now when go through the season with low sales. These are the days where people reach an extent of dodging their parents’ phone calls towards Christmas just because of high poverty rates.