Prime

Food, boat cruise, and music

Tourists enjoy the cruise and breeze on the lake. PHOTO/GABRIEL BUULE

By  Gabriel Buule

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Food and music. Recently,  Gabriel Buule and other travel enthusiasts including dancer Walter Ruva,  alias Uncle Walta went on an excursion.
  • Uncle Walta promised to give his best of  entertainment to revellers who had gone to Avocado Bay lakeside for a private retreat.

It is a new normal that Uganda has embraced music tourism as opposed to the idea that tourism is all about adventure in the wild and perhaps history. With the doors to nightlife venues still shut, the proprietors of Audiophile Concepts thought it better to leverage on the freedom of the wild.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.