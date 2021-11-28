Food, boat cruise, and music

It is a new normal that Uganda has embraced music tourism as opposed to the idea that tourism is all about adventure in the wild and perhaps history. With the doors to nightlife venues still shut, the proprietors of Audiophile Concepts thought it better to leverage on the freedom of the wild.

Recently, the proprietors of music tourism celebrated their first anniversary, revellers were treated to music, dance, and boat cruise with food among other activities got me interested in a trip to Avocado Bay on Lake Victoria in Wakiso District.

On top of fine deejays lined up for this unique experience was dancer Uncle Walta. We parted with Shs130,000 for the one-night experience.

Setting off

That afternoon, I had a couple of assignments. Author and filmmaker Jerry Sesanga who also had interest in the trip, linked up with us in Makindye together with friends Shibrah Nabukenya and Ronald Michael Siima. We embarked on a 39.4 km-journey with the help of a Google pin.

The traffic jam did not help matters, especially between Kibuye and Lweza on Entebbe Road. Nonetheless, we made it to the junction at Namulanda to join the murram road to the venue.

Off Entebbe Road, we endured the intermittent GPS of our Google Maps through Bugiri towards Bwerenga village where the bay is located.

A few minutes to our destination, the Google locator led us to a private residence. Thankfully, children playing by the roadside did the needful.

“Drive past those avocado trees and you will see the lake.”

With starter meals served in plenty, revellers scrambled to board the boat at a fee and bottles of alcohol exchanged hands.

Uncle Walta stomps the yard

Uncle Walta is not just a vixen, a dancer and choreographer but a celebrated MC as well.

“Let’s get into the vibe,” his voice roared into the microphone as he announced the day’s programme and guided revellers to service points and camping areas.

Uncle Walta bolstered the mood as revellers engaged in various activities including nature walks, photography and a boat cruise.

Each session was special as the DJs unleashed different genres of music. Uncle Walta shared moments with revellers and everyone he came across. His energy pricked through the wild and breezy shore of Lake Victoria as the music soothed on.

Tourists dance to the music as revellers take photos of them. PHOTO/GABRIEL BUULE

Later in the evening, Uncle Walta guided revellers to the food which was served with avocado alongside other foods, in the conference room as everyone geared up for the main event.

Music in the air

The venue had been partitioned into three areas. Parking, camping and dining. Music could soothe the entire neighbourhood. Various DJs took turns to spin the discs as revellers danced vigorously as liveliness around the bonfire took shape. Food, drinks and dance.

There were hopes that Afro-soul artiste Kenneth Mugabi would show up to treat revelers to a surprise act only to miss in action given his busy schedule.

At first, people drank, danced and chatted among themselves but Uncle Walta lured them on microphone. Then, he unleashed his dance antics that attracted a section of dance-loving revellers as others chanted on.

Later, it all became a karaoke affair as individuals would take to microphone to sing songs of their choice, competed with each other in groups and others listened in at the bonfire.

In the dead of the night, the cold forced revellers away from the party area into the tents and at the bonfire. However, that would not stop them from Uncle Walta’s dance experience in the morning before our departure.

Did you know?

Located 12km from Entebbe and 16km from Kampala, Avocado Bay is a beautiful lakeside private retreat space with indoor accommodation and camping provisions. Surrounded by Lake Victoria, it has extensive lawns and woodlands.

Friendly staff provide a relaxing ambience and a buffet breakfast is included in the room rate.

The forest and lake naturally attract wildlife such as monkeys, dozens of bird species, squirrels and monitor lizards.