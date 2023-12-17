Football and religion

Iwas watching a documentary about the life of David Beckham on Netflix. I am not even sure why I started watching the limited episodes. But, once I started, I could not let go, and if anything, the first thought that came to mind was that in another life, I want to own a football club.

Like most people I knew that Beckham is one of the most famous players in the world. I also know he is married to Victoria Beckham the once member of Spice Girls, who is now a renowned fashion designer.

However, I did not know the full story of him rising to fame when he was one of the youngest players of Manchester United FC. And, then his fall from fame when he received a red card, after deliberately kicking the back of the leg of captain Diego Simone at the 1998 World Cup against Argentina. This caused heavy backlash back home, fans considered this move as the reason for their loss, and this 23-year-old player became one of the most hated in his country.

The story continues with a lot of turns and twists, where once more, Beckham rises from the ashes and becomes one for the most loved players. So, this is football, the same player was hated because of a mistake, and forgiven when he one time led his team to victory.

While watching this documentary, I was examining the reactions of fans and supporters every time a goal was scored or lost. These reactions, most of the time, are so intense that one can compare them to some serious events in life. The joy of birth of a child, a wedding, or the sadness of the loss of a loved one, anger, rage, tears are also on the menu.

Some people compare football with religion, but trust me, I have rarely seen such strong emotions caused by religions. Unfortunately, fanatics are taking religions that are all in essence guiding towards light, to the dark side where love is turned into revenge, some shells of the main essence is left for clergies to alter and change in any way that serves their personal interests.

At this point I am realising that comparing apples with oranges is not really working, but if anything, it shows this very strong fever called football that takes over the world, especially when the World Cup days are around the corner.

To end on a light note, I remember a scene in the Beckham documentary where one of the famous newspapers led a survey around the world to find out if there is anyone who hasn’t heard about Beckham.