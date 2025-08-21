From child soldier to life on Kampala streets

His eyes are filled with grief, and his voice trembles as he speaks of his suffering and hopelessness. Those who are familiar with Sgt Godfrey Kisitu Surambaaya feel pity when they see him sleeping on the street. A former child soldier in the National Resistance Army (NRA), Kisitu claims he made significant contributions during the bush war that began in 1981. However, his involvement in the conflict, he says, seems to have been forgotten. He says that he has lived in deplorable conditions for the past 16 years. I found him under a Red Cross tent at the T-junction where Namirembe Road meets Ben Kiwanuka Street, near Mukwano Mall in Kampala. To survive, he sells pegs, hangers, shoe polish, slippers, plastic shoes (nigina), and belts.

At night, he packs his stock into a pillow, uses cardboard boxes as a mattress, and sleeps on the veranda, covering himself with rags. Sgt Kisitu was once the chairperson of veterans in Kampala Central and represented persons with disabilities in Kampala’s Shauli Yako village. He was awarded the Nalubaale Medal in recognition of his contributions. Kisitu says he became disabled while serving in the army. He lost one leg in the line of duty, and his body, particularly his stomach, legs, and hands, bears deep, ugly scars from surviving a bomb blast.

What army says

When Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson Felix Kulayigye learnt that Kisitu was living on the streets, he expressed surprise. “Why? Kisitu is supposed to be at the Mubende Rehabilitation Centre, where we care for our casualties. We do not retire those who are injured,” he said. He added, “I am sure he knows that every casualty is under the care of our rehabilitation centre. We need to speak with him to understand why he is not in Mubende. Can you ask him why he has chosen to sleep on the street?” When I ask Kisitu, he quickly replies that he has a family, a wife and children, and questions who will take care of them if he went to Mubende. “Here, I do what I can to support my family,” he says.

From the classroom to the bush

Kisitu, now 59, was only 16 when he joined the bush war as a Kadogo in 1982. At the time, he was a Primary Six boarding student at Nakyesanja Primary School in Wakiso District.His father, a local chief, searched in vain, believing his son had died. Kisitu only reunited with his family six years later, already in uniform and serving with the NRA. “My major role was spying, a critical job I did perfectly,” he recalls. “I was lucky because most of my fellow child soldiers did not survive.”

Peacekeeping mission

In 1990, Kisitu was one of 49 combatants who travelled to Liberia on a peacekeeping mission. They were stationed in different areas, and during the two years they spent there, Kisitu recalls receiving excellent care. A Muzungu friend, John Bosco, gifted Kisitu a Liberian army uniform and $50 before they returned to Uganda. Kisitu used the money to pay bride price for his wife and still treasures the uniform to this day.

Leaving the army

Kisitu explains that he did not leave the army by choice; rather, he was dismissed in 1994 by a high-ranking commander after 12 years of service. Following the death of his elder brother, he reportedly went without pay for four months. “I approached the commander, who was directly responsible for disbursing our salaries, and asked if he could give me my salary so I could bury my brother. Instead, he slapped me, gave me only Shs4,000 for transport, and then chased me away,” Kisitu says.

Unfulfilled promises

Despite being decorated with a Nalubaale Medal by the President, Kisitu says promises of support never materialised. “We were promised houses, education, and opportunities after liberation. But instead of being thanked, I feel betrayed,” he laments. Kisitu says he met several high-ranking government officials who pledged to build him a house, fund his children’s education, or support his treatment, but those promises were never fulfilled. “I went to offices, but I was turned away or ignored,” he adds. He says attempts to claim his pension also failed. Kisitu alleges that records showed he was already dead, and later discovered that his benefits had been fraudulently collected by someone else.

‘Harassment and humiliation’

Street life has increased his suffering. He recalls being allocated vending space as part of a market for persons with disabilities, only to be evicted later. He also accuses city law enforcement officers of brutalising him in 2017. “They wrapped me in a tarpaulin together with my goods and dumped me at City Hall gate. Even my crutches were lost,” he says. For basic needs, Kisitu pays to bathe, use the toilet, and sometimes survives on rice without sauce.

His wife and children live in a house he built in Kinawa-Nateete, but he says his disability limits his ability to provide for them.

An appeal to the President

Kisitu insists he is not seeking pity but recognition of his sacrifice. “Your men abducted us as children, stripped us of our humanity, and used us to fight. We were promised a transformed life after liberation, but look at me now. I sleep on verandas,” he says in an open appeal to the head of state.

“I request treatment to remove the metal plates in my leg, and financial support to start a reasonable business so I can cater for my family. I am ageing, and my mobility is limited. Please do not let my sacrifice sink into oblivion.”

Rebuilding lives

Kadogo,” meaning “small one” in Swahili, referred to child soldiers in Uganda’s NRA during the 1980s civil war. After coming to power in 1986, the government sought to rehabilitate these children through “Kadogo Schools,” a collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education and Sports.

These schools provided education, psychosocial support, and reintegration programmes tailored to the children’s needs. While challenges such as trauma, social adjustment, and loss were significant, the initiative successfully highlighted the importance of supporting former child soldiers and offered valuable lessons for similar post-conflict rehabilitation efforts globally.



