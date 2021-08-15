From Earth to Neptune

By Stella Riunga Rop More by this Author

Imagine with me, sisters, that you and your significant other visit a (take a deep breath) fundi to have a piece of furniture made. As the resident Interior Designer of your home, you have fully briefed your spouse on the item being made, even going so far as to share photos from Pinterest to show what you want.

The visit is made, the deposit duly made and you go back home with bated breath, hoping that the fundi will deliver something close to what you had envisioned.

Now imagine that, due to the demands of your work, you are unable to go pick the item and it is left to your spouse to do so on your behalf. You then receive a call from them while at the fundi’s. Alarmed, you ask whether the item has been made and you are told “Yes, but there is a slight change.” You decide not to panic (but in hindsight, you should have).

A few hours later, the item arrives (with the husband) and it is the kind of situation where you had asked for, say, a sheep, and ended up getting a horse instead.

Now, who do you get angry at: the fundi, for failing, despite his many assurances, to deliver the product that you wanted, your spouse for not using his eyes to see that there was a problem with the item or yourself, for having trusted him with such a sensitive errand?

Anyway, while you figure that out, here is what I’ve learnt from that little incident. Men are not from Mars, they are from Neptune. Neptune is 4.498 billion kilometres from the sun, and that is the same distance between your mind and that of your husband. This explains why so much communication failure happens—the distance is too great! So, the next time he completely forgets to tell you that relatives are coming to visit one weekend and they find you braless, hair wrapped in a headscarf and wearing that t-shirt with a hole on the collar well, just remind yourself “4.498 billion kilometres”, instead of getting angry!

Have an understanding weekend.