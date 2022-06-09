From Fort Portal to Namugongo

One had to prepare early enough spiritually and physically to make the pilgrimage by walking a distance of 303 kilometres in nine days. The journey was from Virika Cathedral in Fort Portal City to Namugongo Catholic Shrine) in Wakiso District to celebrate June 3, Martyrs’ Day.

My plan to make a pilgrimage started early this year after the Archdiocese of Mbarara was selected to host this year’s celebration. Fort Portal Diocese had been chosen to lead the Holy Mass.

In the Catholic faith not everyone can make a pilgrimage before saying the novena, a nine-day supplication, before setting off. I had to look for my peers who wanted to be part of the pilgrimage and tick off the Novena.

Being my maiden, I did not know how to go about the journey on the same road I always travel on using a car.

I made up my mind to take part in after spending close to two weeks praying to God to use me and grant me the energy. As the diocese was busy with their final preparations, on May 13, with my peers from St Charles Lwanga Church we started our Novena at 3pm. During the Novena, our leaders briefed us on how to prepare.

Before setting off on May 23, I had to buy one pair of the walking shoes (crocs), a hat to protect my head, two sports trousers and lesu to wrap myself for warmth. One traves light because at stopovers, you wash one cloth and wear another.

On the morning of May 23, I packed three pairs of trousers (two for the walk and one for the celebrations at Namugongo), one pair of shoes, four pairs of socks, four shirts, and toiletries.

For easy identification, everyone was given a name tag bearing a name and parish. This helped to identify an 80-year-old woman Rose Zahura who kept encouraging us. Zahura was our chief walker.

At 5pm, the Fort Portal Diocese Bishop Robert K Muhiirwa flagged off the pilgrims at Virika Cathedral after Mass. We set off as the UPDF brass band and other Christians escorted us around Fort Portal City to Kitumba, about three kilometres from the city.

At Kitumba, the pilgrims had to stop for Bishop Muhiirwa to give us the final blessing amid cheers from Christians and onlookers at around 6pm.

First stop

Our first stopover was after 41 kilometres in Kaihura, Kyenjojo District and this felt doable because I was fresh and energetic but we had to rest thrice after every 10 kilometres.

The first 10 kilometres felt like a walk in the park because of fresh energy, and for the remaining distance, we had to slow down because it was getting dark and we had to walk through part of Kibaale National Park that took us about one hour.

To stay awake, we had to sing praise songs about the Uganda martyrs as well as reciting the rosary in pairs. We had night police patrol escorting for security.

We got to Kagorogoro at around midnight. Most pilgrims had started complaining of pain in the legs and feet and people had to be forced to rest for about an hour. At this point, my legs got numb and achy joints.

We had carried pieces of tarpaulin for sleeping bags and we covered ourselves with jackets or bed sheets. However, on my part on the first three resting points, I refused to sleep fearing that I would oversleep and be left behind.

At our first stopover point at Kaihura I arrived at 4am, surprisingly, others who were walking fasted had arrived at midnight. Before sleeping, I freshened up and bought a cup of porridge because it was getting cold and we had to sleep under a tree shade.

From every stopover, the journey would begin at 4pm with Mass and end between midnight and 4am depending on one’s pace.

Tough

Walking in the night was the most challenging because one walking in the dark seemed to stimulate sleep and when you felt tired you had to rest for 20 minutes by the roadside as you waited for others.

Because we were more than 2, 000, finding arresting place before the stopover was hard because it would have required a playground which was hard to find by the roadside. At times we would rest in groups of 100 to 400 while others continued walking. While resting, we would sleep in open space in a church or school compound because of the biggest number.

At every stopover point, on arrival there was always a scramble for water for bathing and washing clothes before resting.

Every pilgrim was required to carry a jerrycan, plate and cup. At some stopover points, some pilgrims who would want to join the next day, they prepared lunch for us and ensured our comfort.

The food

My first experience of eating prepared food by fellow pilgrims was in Rwibale in Kyenjojo District after I bought a plate at Shs 2,000. This was because we had previously walked more than 40 kilometres and I was too exhausted to look for cooked food from vendors.

However, our diet comprised matooke, posho with beans and maize porridge. However, those with money would buy food from vendors. To be able to start a new journey one had to first buy a bottle of water for rehydration but, at some point, our leaders offered us water. Then, some of my peers packed food they were served at stopovers and they ate while walking.

Medical personnel

At Rwibale in Butunduzi Town Council, Kyenjojo District the number of pilgrims with body ache outnumbered the Red Cross medical personnel and they had to boost the numbers with others from Mubende and Mityana.

From Fort Portal, we had an ambulance to evacuate pilgrims who failed to walk part of the distance; those evacuated would be dropped off to the next stopover. Medical personnel would massage those with foot and muscle aches and attend to those who needed any other treatment.

“I have been walking to Namugongo for more than 10 years, we have never been escorted by police or ambulances. I am surprised that the problem is because majority were complaining of body ache. I believe those ones never prepared by saying the Novena,” Teddy Kemigabo, a pilgrim from Kagote said.

Aches, weather and terrain

After walking more than 200 kilometres in seven days and reaching Mityana District, my right foot developed pain and option was to change from walking shoes to sandals and slow down for next two days up to Busega.

Walking on a timetable and you cannot skip any, from Rwibaale in Kyenjojo up Kakabara in Kyegegwa district it rained on us, however pilgrims enjoyed walking in rain because they believed it was blessing from God.

If you asked any foot pilgrim, who walked to Namugongo, they will confess that the most challenging distance was; from Matiri Forest Reserve in Kyenjojo District, then Mityana to Nswanjere in Mpigi District because of many hills.

“When you reach Nswanjere you know that you have completed the journey to Namugongo, the distance has many hills and most pilgrims say they slowed down and kept in conversation to conquer the hills,” John Katwesige, a pilgrim from Katoosa in Kyenjojo District said.

Triumphant entry

By May 31, at around 4am we had arrived at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Busega to prepare for the grand entry. We had 25 only kilometres to Namugongo.

I had to take a nap up to 10am and use rest of the time to do final exercise to prepare for the final journey.

Nine days had elapsed and we were left with hours to Namugongo. Short as it seems, it took us six hours to reach the shrine. The only resting points we had involved standing in the middle of the road take some water as traffic for motorists was paralysed up to Namugongo.

Police brass band led us as we trekked in the heat from Northern Bypass and later Bishop Muhiirwa and other leaders from Fort Portal joined in. The journey that usually takes five hours by bus from Fort Portal to Kampala took us nine days. On May 31, at exactly 6pm, we entered the gate of Namugongo Catholic shrine.