From Kampala chaos to Canadian calm: A birthday month to remember

Happy new month brethren! We are hurtling towards the middle of the year already; can you believe it? May is a good month in our family, mainly because two out of the four people that make up our little unit were born in this blessed month. This May is different for us birthday girls, because we get to celebrate our birthdays in a new land. Exactly two weeks ago today, after 19 hours of flying and four hours at immigration, we set foot in Canada.

Stepping out of the airport, a giant icy hand slapped me—not that our local market madman had strayed into the airport—but this is what the cold wind felt like, a sharp slap that instantly brought tears to my eyes. And that was nature’s welcome to our family. Weather aside, my second shock was when we got onto the highway. Where was the noise, the cacophony of matatus hooting, people shouting, hawkers selling their goods in between traffic lanes, police officers arguing with drivers, bodas zipping in and out of traffic, confused cows trying to cross the road and pooping in distress … our usual chaos.

Honestly as a driver you could fall asleep here. No noise, no stress, just kilometre after kilometre of silence, the only sound being the wind. You know how every time you get into your car to go somewhere, you are armed with the certainty that you are the only sane person on the road? Well here there is an army of sane people sharing the road with you. You can’t imagine how insane their sanity feels!

And as for the army of litterers who were sent by our enemies to ensure that our cities remain filthy, I would love for them to come here and see what our streets would look like if only they would cease and desist from their dirty habits. We have not seen the one thing that infuriates my otherwise very gentle husband—people opening their car windows to hurl packs of half-drunk yoghurt onto other drivers’ windshields. Honestly, are those fellow humans or extraterrestrial creatures that have sneaked in our midst? The Canadian adventure continues!