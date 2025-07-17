From midwife dreams to maid in Middle East

“I had just finished Senior Four when I decided to become a midwife; not for money, but out of compassion,” says Maria Nakasumba, her voice steady but filled with memory. “Young mothers were dying in childbirth simply because they could not afford care. I used to watch them suffer and told myself, I am going to help them.” It was a calling shaped by heartbreak and hope. Her parents had promised to pay her tuition, but Maria, determined to contribute, took to the streets of Kampala during her vacation. She worked as an egg vendor in the busy streets of Kisenyi, a slum in Kampala City.

“For weeks, I loaded boxes of 63 trays of eggs, each box worth Shs491,400, and delivered them to places such as Pakwach, Pader, and Arua in northern Uganda. At my busiest, I was selling up to 500 trays a day, about 15,000 eggs. I tracked every sale, counted every shilling, and believed those numbers were paving the way to my dream.” But business is rarely predictable, and delayed payments from customers forced her to take credit. Debts soon piled up, and the once-promising hustle collapsed. Then came the blow that would crush her dreams.

A father’s final words

“We were harvesting coffee when my father clutched his chest and collapsed,” she says quietly. “I called for help and we managed to get to the road, placed him on a boda boda, and rushed to the hospital. But it was too late, his heart had failed.” Maria held her father as he died. His last words? “Do not give up on your dream.” But when he died, so did her family’s ability to fund her nursing school studies. And the debts did not disappear with him. Her boyfriend encouraged her to try again. “He had found a job, and urged me to come along. I agreed,” she says. With her older sister’s tearful hugs and the memory of her father’s words, she walked into a labour export office. Her passport was processed in 2021, and soon, Maria was on a plane to Saudi Arabia, leaving Uganda and her dream behind.

Harsh reality

Saudi Arabia has long been a destination for Ugandan migrant workers. According to Uganda’s Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, at least 140,000 Ugandans, mostly women, are currently employed as domestic workers in the Middle East. Most of them go in search of a better income but end up getting exploited and abused by their employees. “They picked me up in Najran, a city in south-western Saudi Arabia, and took me to a villa,” Maria recounts. “The ground-floor maid was Ugandan, at least someone from home. But our bosses feared we would join hands and rise.” She quickly became a jack-of-all-tasks; nanny, cook, cleaner, and even a porter. “When the babies cried, I held them; when they spilt, I cleaned. ” But kindness was rare. Her salary came late and grudgingly. “They handed it over like it pained them. Asking for it felt like stealing,” she says.

The most degrading moment came when she was sent to the employer’s mother’s house. “The old woman threw out bread, fished it from the bin, and passed it to us like we were dogs,” Maria says. “I refused. I only accepted sealed water; how could I trust anything else?” When ordered to carry heavy concrete blocks, her spirit snapped. “I shouted, ‘I am not a donkey!’ I banged walls, cried, and lost my mind a bit. If I did not, my body would break.” Alongside the other Ugandan maid, she resisted. Eventually, the agency was called in. Maria asked to be sent back home. Her employer’s brother-in-law allowed her to stay away during visits to the old woman, showing her rare kindness. But it did not last. When she was later called a beggar, she quit and returned to Uganda in 2023.

A return marked by loss

Homecoming was bittersweet. Her family was relieved since many Ugandan girls have returned in coffins or not at all. But peace was fleeting. “I tried doing business with my savings, but they soon vanished with nothing much to show for it,” Maria says. Then tragedy struck again. “My mother fell ill. While she took her last breath, I held her hand,” she says. Two days later, still in mourning, Maria found herself at the labour office again, tears rolling down her face. This time, she landed in Jeddah, the largest city in Mecca Province, Saudi Arabia.

The employer, a woman, was hostile from the start. “She quarrelled constantly, denied me food and accused me of wanting her husband,” Maria says, adding, “But because I had a right to eat, I grabbed what I needed.” Despite the abuse, the job paid better. She earned about Shs1.2m a month (roughly $320), far above what many domestic workers earn in Uganda. “I remember my parents every day; those two voices of encouragement still guide me,” she says. Eventually, she asked for a transfer. Her third employer treated her with some dignity. “They warmed my food, gave me rest, and even offered a kind word,” she says.

A dream deferred

Today, Maria remains in the Middle East. But the dream of midwifery, the one born from watching mothers suffer and die, is no longer within reach. “I am no longer talking about midwifery,” she says. “I traded that dream for my family’s survival. In Uganda, Shs50,000 feels like Shs5,000. Money disappears without a trace.”