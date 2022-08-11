From one key at local church into best trainer 

Tell us about yourself

My name is Buyi Isaac Emma from Mbale, Bungokho. A neo-soul, jazz, gospel, funk and blues Pianist/ keyboardist, guitarist, songwriter and music producer in the making above all so passionate about teaching young children how to play different instruments.

Tell us about your journey in this music career?

My music journey began right from childhood when Dad used to bring a keyboard and guitar home for his personal practice and pretty much inspired me plus the music videos we were watching which got me inspired and wanting to play piano like the pianists i was watching. I remember snapping all the guitar strings while trying to play it in Dad’s absence.

I later on found my passion when was taught one key at my local church where i picked on from there and learnt the remaining eleven keys using the online resources Later on i joined a band called Trumpets Of Gideon where i was a Keyboardist, worked with other bands too around my home town and got established as a Keyboardist, got to learn a number of music genres and other instruments like guitar , bass and drums and later on go inspired to learn music production which am working on with time.

What does it take for someone to engage into playing instruments?

its demands a person to have time for practice, a goal in mind of what he or she wants to achieve and also the passion to learn whatever instrument they wish to play.

Any achievements so far?

I do not have great achievements yet apart from playing on a few festivals like Bayimba, Reggae on the Nile, soul therapy by award winning artist Isaiah Destiny, players interactive which was a music workshop in kenya and in some good churches like watoto church and my music trips in and outside Uganda, I got to meet some resourceful friends and other creatives who impacted , exposure to fancy and advanced equipment and also fellow musicians loving my creativity and expertise at what I do.

First thing you do in the morning?

I pray then have a 4 hour keyboard practice; going through my finger exercises, scales like the blues scale, whole tone scale, runs, riffs and licks, chord progressions in all the twelve keys. Sometimes I try out complicated songs just to find application of concepts like circle of fourths and fifths, diminished and augmented chords, tritons and also learn from other creative too hence acquiring muscle memory, flexibility and perfection which sets me on a good path of improvement, everyday being an opportunity to become a better me.

First thing you do when you meet a new person?

Smile then greet them.

What was that First job did?

I worked as a music trainer at Buyobo CDC where I was teaching young people how to play piano and all other music related things and this was an awesome experience for me to pass on knowledge to the adorable young people and be part of their music foundation. From that time I started doing mobile keyboard and guitar classes where I would schedule meet ups with my students and teach them some of which would pay on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

What are some of the challenges you are facing so far?

The challenge I had was, some children were so slow to learn and not motivating. But most interested people learnt.

What was your first salary?

I prefer not to disclose it.

What did you use the salary for?

I used my first salary to do some shopping for myself and the home people, deposited some on my bank account and gave some of it to my parents.

Who was your first best friend?

This is none other than the bass maestro himself; Paul Junior Flugal with whom we met in some church band, I got to like his groovy touch and slap bass. We became friends, played instruments at a number of events. He’s been a resourceful friend till now.

First book you read and what lesson did you draw out of it?