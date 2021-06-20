From teaching to authorship

• Born on September 26, 1953, he attended Kang’alaba Primary School then Bukedi College, Kachonga for O-Level and Nabumali High School for A-Level in 1973 before joining Makerere University for a Bsc (Physics and Mathematics) and concurrent diploma in Education in 1977.

• He later was elected as Butaleja District LC5 Chairperson when Butaleja District was created from the greater Tororo District in July 2005

• Hibinga served as the district councillor for eight years from 1998 to 2006.

Sam Weyre Hibinga, a retired teacher, has found a new love that is authorship. Hibinga, a resident of Butaleja District who has authored seven books since retiring from teaching at Butaleja Secondary School in 1998, says he finds joy and satisfaction in writing. He writes on a wide range of educative and inspirational topics on Butaleja history in the modern times.

“Writing books is good and I think there is a book for everybody, and everybody should write books. When you write the first book, don’t tire,” Hibinga says.

Hibinga, commonly known as Butaleja Friend, who retired at 45 years, says when he was still teaching, he began by writing short stories which improved his skill and he believes everyone should write a book.

“I encourage everybody to keep a journal which helps with organisational thinking and helps put everyday problems into perspective,” he relates.

Hibinga’s first job was in 1974 in his Senior Six vacation when he was the acting bursar at Manjansi High School in Tororo for five months. He earned Shs700, which was good money. Later he joined college and went into teaching.

The teacher of physics and mathematics, started his education journey at Tororo Girls from 1977 to 1978. He was later transferred to St Peter’s College- Tororo, Manjasi High School and Butaleja Secondary School before joining Kololo High School in 1992.

Then, he taught at St Mary’s High School, Kitale and Nitiri High School, Bungoma in Kenya before rising through the ranks to be promoted to deputy head teacher. He was later transferred back to Butaleja Secondary School as the deputy head teacher where he retired from.

“During our time, teachers earned meagre salaries but it was up to an individual to be frugal. I used my little earnings to do rice farming,” he says.

Alongside teaching, he had also been in community work at the head of two outfits; KARDECO, a community based organisation in Kang’alaba Village; and BARDEA, a local non-governmental organisation which sensitised and educated people about the dangers of HIV/Aids in Butaleja and Tororo districts.

He said after retiring from active employment, he joined politics as a district councillor and later LC5 chairperson for Butaleja District. He then quit to concentrate on writing books.

“I got into early retirement and I have not searched for jobs and God directs my steps,” Hibinga explains. “I chose local politics because that is where the rubber meets the road. Almost all government programmes are meant for the grassroot person, in the villages or town zones. I wanted to contribute to change that would positively impact on the life of the ordinary person.”

On how he ended up into authorship, Hibinga says he was inspired to write books by one of the prominent politicians in the country who wrote about his life at Makerere. “I read the book and got inspired,” he recalls.

Writing is his hobby and he has published titles such as, The Story of an Outsider, Butaleja, The Struggle for a District: Memoirs of a Chairman; and Aspects of Traditional Bunyole Culture: Myths and Facts.

The pioneer Butaleja district chairperson intends to intensify his writing and reading, including writing history of Banyole and about his time in teaching and politics through different positions he has held.

The father of six (three biological and three adopted children), says many call him to attend meetings on government programmes in the district, or meetings to do with development projects in the village.

He also does marriage counselling for couples at no cost but on appointment.

“I have learnt that everybody matters. People face challenges and we need to be supportive of one another. I have learnt to have faith in the future because the future offers hope,” he explains.

He advised those planning to retire to accept change and adjust their lifestyle to the new situation.

“Anybody planning to retire should put God first. Plan for retirement to avoid living in misery. Understand that you are on your own and your range of friends has narrowed. Some people abandon you after retiring because you no longer matter,” he shares.

Before hanging your boots, he says, ensure that you have a good home.

“I constructed my home in Butaleja and another in Nansana- Wakiso to stay with my family. I have enough land for cultivation and cattle. I have four acres of trees in Busujju on Mityana Road,” he says with a smile.

He is quick to add that one ought to invest in a select network of friends and have some savings to avoid depending on people. Also, contribute to community projects to remain relevant.

Currently, he is the chairman board of governors at Bukedi College, Kachonga in Butaleja District.

He says retirement affords one free time to pursue other things in life without requesting permission from your supervisors.

Hibinga, a Covid-19 survivor, is currently volunteering to sensitise the community about the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was requested by a group of concerned people from Butaleja to sensitise the communities about the pandemic. Every Saturday, I appear with others on radio to talk about Covid-19, its effects, how to avoid infection, and mobilise for vaccination,” he explains.