From whacks to Wi-Fi: How parenting has totally changed

James and I have been good friends over the years. We were raised in the same village. We attended the same schools. Our parents were good friends too. Now we are grown, married and have our families. We often talk about parenting and family and we have come to appreciate that the challenges we face in our parenting with our children are far different from what our parents faced with us. We have had to unlearn, learn and relearn some things to be able to fit them for purpose when it comes to parenting. James and I are not alone. Many parents are grappling with these changes shaped by shifts in culture, technology, economics, and psychology. Here are some:

Parenting styles

Then, parenting was more authoritarian, based on strict rules, obedience, and less open communication. Children were to be seen but not to be heard. Now, however, modern parenting often leans toward permissive or democratic styles, emphasising emotional support, open dialogue, and reasoning. Children are seen and encouraged to speak out. Children are expressive, sometimes they shock their parents by what they say. It is common to hear parents wondering what will become of their children’s newfound freedom of expression. Some cringe at it while others celebrate it. Take, for instance my 10-year-old nephew, Powell, whose interpretation of Luke 2:52 got us wondering about his head. It says: “And Jesus grew in wisdom and stature and in favour with God and men.” Powell heard this verse being read to him during the family devotional time and quickly responded, “Is that why Jesus never got married?” Then the father asked him why. “Because he didn’t get along with the ladies, so Jesus only grew in favour with men.”

Role of fathers

Then, fathers were typically the breadwinners, with minimal involvement in day-to-day childcare. They left home in the morning and returned in the evening or at the weekend. Sometimes they divided their time between several families because they were polygamous. Now, many fathers are more active in parenting, including changing diapers, school involvement, and emotional support, with increasing social acceptance of father role in childcare. Men are encouraged to accompany their wives for antenatal care or prenatal visits when their wives are pregnant from the realisation that involving men in antenatal care visits offers numerous benefits for both the mother and the developing child, which include increased maternal healthcare utilisation, improved birth outcomes, and better postpartum care. Additionally, male involvement can enhance couple communication, reduce maternal depression, and increase knowledge about pregnancy and childbirth. This trend had been shaped by the new awareness that parenting is a co-labouring role that cannot be left to mothers alone.

Discipline methods

Then, physical punishment such as spanking was common and socially accepted. Children were often beaten to teach them obedience. Parents even got a Bible verse to support the action. Now, however, corporal punishment, including spanking, was outlawed in Ugandan schools. In March 2016, the Children Act was amended, making it illegal for anyone in a school to subject a child to any form of corporal punishment, with the potential for imprisonment for those who violate the law. There is instead a strong emphasis on positive discipline, time-outs, and teaching consequences, influenced by child psychology and research on long-term impacts.

Technology

Then, parents did not have to grapple with regulating screen time for their children because it was non-existent. There were no laptops, internet, or tablets. All we had was one television station (UTV now UBC TV) that would start broadcasting at 6pm and close at midnight. I remember in my father’s house, we watched television as a family. When it came to playing, children spent time outside playing football, riding bicycles or playing double Dutch. They had simple toys made from local materials. I recall we used to make and play with balls made from banana fibres. Now, however, parents must navigate digital devices, screen time limits, social media safety, and cyberbullying — challenges that did not exist before. Children are more glued to screens inside their homes than playing outdoors. Of course, this has come with its challenges such as child obesity, sleep problems, lower grades, reduced physical activity, and negative impacts on social-emotional development. It can also affect vision, language development, and attention span.

Education and enrichment

Then, children often had more unstructured, free education and playtime. Children were taught about life as they worked alongside parents or relatives in their shambas. Some information was passed down through folklore, proverbs, and songs. Now, however, many parents focus on early education, extracurricular activities, and academic achievement, sometimes resulting in "helicopter" or "tiger" parenting. Children as young as two and a half or three years old are often placed in daycare to be taken care of by people other than their parents because parents now work far away from their homes.

Information access

Then, parenting advice came mostly from older family members such as grandfathers or uncles and aunts and it often came in short supply. Now, however, parents have instant access to advice from the internet, parenting blogs, doctors, books, online communities, and experts, which can be both helpful and overwhelming. There is abundance of information which may be inaccurate, conflicting, and misleading which may lead parents to be anxious and stressed. In fact, a study published in 2023 concluded that more information is not necessarily helping them. Instead, it is creating more fear and less confidence. To manage it, parents can prioritise trusted sources, set boundaries with technology, and trust their instincts.

Diverse family structures

Then, traditional family structures were emphasised. Husband and wife and children along with the extended family. Now, however, parenting has taken on many diverse angles such as single parents, divorced parents sharing roles, and blended families. These have got more acceptance than before. Mariam, who chose to have a child without getting married to the father of the child, defends the norm, “I was growing old and had no child. There was pressure from my family for me to have a child, but all the men I seemed to encounter were hopeless. So, I decided I was going to have a child and take care of it without the man. I provide for my son whatever he needs. The father has other women, I do not even care about him, so life goes on. It is a perfect arrangement for me since I have never desired to be under the control of a man.” In conclusion, parenting has changed over the years due to changes in gender roles, technology, discipline methods, family structures, education, parenting styles, and information access.