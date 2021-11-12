Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

An escaped fox, whose owners thought it was a dog, has been caught and sent to a zoo after terrorizing a Lima neighborhood, Peruvian authorities said Tuesday. REPRESENTATIONAL  PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

  • To India where a left-wing party is hoping to "end hatred" with a perfume it calls the "fragrance of brotherhood, love and socialism".
  • Our hearts go out to the Peruvian family who were sold a pup they thought was a Siberian Husky but which turned out to be an Andean fox.

From a perfume that promises world peace to a miracle food that could remove the fragrance from cat poo. Your weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world.

