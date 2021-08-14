Gerald, man, seriously?

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

I stared bankruptcy in the eye with my eyes blinking.

Bankruptcy’s eye, however, needled my once inflated budget until my pockets went bust.

I was broke, which is another way the people from my village in Kanungu say “bloke”.

But this was no laughing subject, I was financially finished.

And all because I preferred chips to roasted cassava, yes: I was extravagant.

This was something, I realised, that I had to change.

So I came up with an idea of reducing my runaway expenditure.

I decided that whenever I was not at home, I would eat at cheap joints only.

I was told Kireka market and its environs had the cheapest and tastiest food at a price that wouldn’t cause a financial meltdown to get worse.

So I went to the market first and the ladies who cook up quiet storms of everything from rice to fresh fish surrounded me like I had just declared I was Sudhir’s accountant.

I chose one of the ladies to squire me to my table, only to find that table was in the middle of the market.

More, its housefly population was as populous as China’s population: born and unborn.

So I left to find a cozy little eatery nearby.

Its tables were counters attached to its walls on both sides of the place.

On the whole, it was a piss-poor joint.

One of the waitresses approached me with raised eyebrows; she must have wondered what a guy like me was doing in a place like that.

So I told her I wanted to eat.

She smiled, took my order and was back with it before I could change my mind.

I sat and ate.

Everything was going well...the price was virtually non-existent and the food was munchable.

However, before my meal was two minutes old, a gang of rowdies comprising every profession at the bottom of the food chain stormed the place.

Soon, I found myself squeezed between blue-collar guys with so much grease on their clothing I could’ve used it to fry some chips and still have enough left over to use as very shiny hair gel.

Again, they were talking to each other over me in a way that left my soup swimming in their saliva.

It was truly a day-mare.

But then, wait; I recognised one of these guys.

“Hey, Gerald, is that you?”

Yes, he replied. And we started catching up. He was married with children, he said.

“I am still single,” I replied.

“Why?” he asked.

So I decided to give him a story about how the proverbial one who got away was a dodged bullet.

A number of years ago, I met a lady.

She seemed tailor-made for me: well-travelled, well read and, well, ready to horse around, so I invited her to saddle up.

If our love was a Gallop Poll, it would’ve been riding high.

She had deep-set brown eyes and a prominent nose which traced its origins in Masaka.

When I first saw her, she wore a powder blue dress. And had a reputation for being a temptress who only had to crook a finger to make men come running.

Despite bringing all the men to the yard, she was very shy. That meant I had to make the first move, but I too was shy.

We were like two dancers locked in a staring duel from across the room the size of a football pitch.

At zero moves apiece, our match ended in a goalless draw, while our shared desires lingered in the relegation zone of missed opportunities.

Then, in hopes of sunny days and starry nights, I strode across the room to reduce our apartness to the shortness of a “hello.”

If she was Renée Zellweger in the movie Jerry Maguire, she would’ve said I had her at this point.

Only, it was too late: she travelled to Ireland a few days after that greeting.

We stayed in touch online to ensure the torch we carried for each other didn’t thin to a feeble flame. Then, one day, we stopped communicating.

Two years later, my career was bottoming out and I was drinking in bars that looked like post-apocalyptic bombsites.

They were dingy, ramshackle joints where drunks suffered spasms of withdrawal when they didn’t take a drink every second.

Located behind Musana House, Ntinda, these joints had thugs who religiously congregated around brews and untamed shrews cultivating a been-there, done-that air.

Amidst all these low lives, I saw her. She was back from Ireland.

But this time, she looked like she had gone several rounds with Floyd Mayweather, in a mud pit: a total mess.

She suddenly stopped.

Then she, ever slowly, looked at me as I looked at her.

We both instinctively looked away.

I had dodged a major bullet, I thought. And she probably looked at me and thought the same, since I didn’t exactly look like I was reporting live from the red carpet.

At this point, as I told Gerald this story, he stopped me. Then, very seriously, he inquired: “Was she drinking a Nile Special?”

I mean, seriously?