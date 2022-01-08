Give attention to humanity

When you send good vibes, they return to you  a thousandfold. PHOTO/NET

By  Nafha Maani Ebrahimi

What you need to know:

  • We are after all leaves of one tree, and fruits of one branch.

The year 2021 is behind us, done and dusted. For this columnist, it has been the most difficult year in four decades.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.