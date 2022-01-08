Give attention to humanity

The year 2021 is behind us, done and dusted. For this columnist, it has been the most difficult year in four decades.

And while I am a strong believer in the beautiful journey, that awaits our soul after its departure from this mortal realm, losing my life partner to a somehow sudden and unexpected heart accident, some six months ago, weighs heavy on my heart, still imbalanced and trying to make my way. I keep reminding myself that my loved one is surely in a better place and that not only he, is looking at me from the station where he is now, he is also assisting me in any way possible.

My husband had a series of wonderful characteristics that people always attributed to him, among them are generosity and an infectious smile. In my view, the most prominent was his deep respect for others, especially women.

My husband was a devoted believer in the equality between men and women, emanating from the teachings of the Baha’i Faith. He practiced what he believed in, that women and men are like the two wings of one bird, if one wing is broken, the flight is impeded, and humanity will not be able to soar high enough to reach the perfect station it is destined for.

On a recent visit to Kuwait, I heard about a new type of bonus that is given or being considered to being paid to female soldiers. As interesting as it sounds to be given a bonus, the reason behind this proposed bonus is somehow intriguing .Women in Kuwait were given the right to vote and join the parliament about two decades ago, and they have also been granted the right to join the army even in combat roles. So while in the army and with time and experience, they rise in ranks.

And of course, there are always men who are lower in rank and they have to salute their superior women officers, a gesture that men in this region find embarrassing. So, this bonus suggestion, is for these senior women officers to let go of their right to be saluted by male officers of a lower rank.

This story, and many others, touch on some fundamental patterns of behaviour that are deeply rooted in our societies. It is not always an individual’s responsibility to change that, the whole society should strive to set higher levels of equality to be considered mature.