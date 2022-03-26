Glam at the dress up and brunch

Dress up and show up. Recently, fashion enthusiasts and outgoing individuals flocked Protea Hotel, Kampala for the first ever Dress up and Brunch with Tanqueray. Guests showed up with flair, glitz, and colour, writes Isaac Ssejjombwe.

The one-buttoned suit

Could he have been the worst dressed at the event? He would have opted for a different colour of the shirt other than blue one that did not match with his one-buttoned coat. The blue pants were also not fitting while we reserve our comments on the shoes.

Pinstripe suit

The pinstripe suit became an unofficial uniform at speakeasies in the 1920s, often worn by gangsters and jazz musicians but the fashion became common after Hollywood actors decided to reinvent them in the 1940s and has since become an integral part of formal wear.

Suspenders

Suspenders are a timeless accessory because without them, we would have generations of men stuck with only men’s belts. If you decide to be casual, be casual all through.

That blue jacket

He did well with the black pull neck, black pants and casual shoes but the blue coat messed everything up. The turban on the head was also a good idea.

Letterman jacket

Unique. He was neither overdressed nor underdressed. As others went for the suits or coats, he decided to steal the show with a white t-shirt with a letterman jacket on top that had matching colours with his hi-top sneakers and black jeans.

Guy in lilac

This man put thought into his outfit. It is casual effortless and the perfect blend of masculine power. The multipocket shirt is suitable for daily casual, travel, sports and work.