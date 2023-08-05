Glam up your wedding  with decor

Your wedding day is a significant milestone. And, selecting the ideal decor that aligns with your personality to establish the ambience for the event is undeniably one of the most thrilling bits of wedding planning. If you are seeking to infuse your special day with artistic flair and allure, read on.

Garden wedding

Embrace the charm of a rustic garden theme with soft, and natural elements; or you can decorate the venue with wooden accents, wildflowers, and vintage-inspired details. Some might even hang string lights and use mismatched vintage chairs for seats.

Koller Hiob, the proprietor of Catahena Decor, suggests using all-natural blossoms.

“What is common today is people have their weddings in gardens, but they style them like halls; with too many artificial themes,” Hiob says. “Garden weddings are the most elegant, dreamy weddings and should not have tents and all that artificial stuff. People should enjoy the great outdoors.”

Poolside cocktail wedding

The internet is awash with ideas of how to execute the poolside cocktail theme. Pick one that suits your fantasy. For the poolside cocktail wedding decor, you could embrace a tropical theme with vibrant colours such as, tropical flowers, palm leaves, and exotic fruits. It is completed by poolside lighting, floating candles, lounge seating, and a stylish bar area to create an inviting atmosphere. Hiob has a liking for it.

“My best wedding would be a poolside cocktail wedding. Running for a few hours with a few speeches, attended by a few close family friends and guests. It is ideal for today’s struggling economy; as one can still have elegant and classy setups at an affordable budget.”

Indoor wedding

Hiob says hall weddings are by far the most common wedding setups in Uganda. “We have seen some luxurious setups here in hall weddings. It is usually suitable for guest numbers of 500 and above.”

Henry Kikonyogo, the proprietor of Bloven Décor, says conceptualising wedding decor does not come so easy, because different clients have different expectations and different budgets. A client might ask for an idea, thinking it is easy to be done, yet it is complex.

Rustic-themed wedding

A rustic wedding usually comes in browns; with pampas flowers, feathers, dry leaves and more. It can be best done while using tables with linen in combination with either wooden, chameleon, or chiavari chairs.

“Not any kind of chair or table can comfortably make a rustic theme,” Kikonyogo says.

“They are not expensive but are tricky to pull off. You must be so creative to nail the look. If it is a big tent, you can do some greenery on the top, with baskets, warm-lit bulbs and fairy lights. Brown flowers can also make a good component of the ceiling. Minimise chandeliers and replace them with warm bulbs and fairy lights. But a client might still want a rustic theme with chandeliers and glass tables, so it is up to you to do your magic based on your expertise.” Orange also looks good with a rustic theme; you can incorporate it with napkins and linens.

“The cost depends on the extent of beauty and complexity of the client’s specifications. A client might not have much to spend on decor, but a great decor idea can be put in place with simple details that cost less, and the vision still comes out,” Kikonyogo says.

Stephen Mugabe Magunda, a data scientist and his wife Winnie Nyangoma, had a rustic theme for their reception:

“We sat with Vicky of the Pallet House multiple times explaining the concept and she was convinced she would pull it off. We made 3D models of the entire setup before execution. The decor was beautiful and Pallet House did a good job.”

Boho chic-themed wedding

It is easy to confuse the boho-chic with the barn wedding theme.

“The bohemian chic theme is similar to rustic, but are not the same,” Kikonyogo says.

“It is a combination of brown flowers, pampas flowers and soft colours such as brown, blush and mild pink. It also looks better with linen on tables. Simple chairs such as chameleon or chrome chairs can be chosen, with white and gold coatings, adorned by beautiful linens of white or off-white, and brown or blush napkins. Choices depend on whether you have a ceiling or not.”

Boho weddings are usually expensive to do because of the combination of items such as linens and chairs, but primarily flowers. Henry says conceptualising a boho-themed wedding needs creativity from the decorator.

“It can also be made as a variation called contemporary boho, with glass. For example, add a mirror on top of a round table with linen. Fashion-forward, elite and luxurious couples are the ones that mostly go for the contemporary boho theme. It is a trend of decor not every client will understand because of the colours and flowers. If you ever find a client that wants such a wedding theme, it is almost impossible to convince them to try something else,” he says.

White weddings

“The uptown clients appreciate the theme so much. However, they are expensive to accomplish, because they need a unique selling concept and many items from drapes, hangings, chandeliers, and fairy lights, but they must be white. Other times used in white weddings can be silver and a little bit of grey. To get the best outcome from a white wedding, you might need to do a full white floor if you are in a tent or a full white carpet if you are in a hall. You can also do it with linens and white chairs to make it cheaper,” he adds. The cost will vary based on the furniture chosen.