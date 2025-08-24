Brethren, Can you imagine a life in which there were no boda bodas on the road, no overlapping vehicles, no taxi drivers trying to end your life prematurely? Can you imagine a life in which all roads were properly marked, properly maintained and police existed, not to hide behind sharp bends to catch you speeding, but to help you? I’m in that world now.

As the most reluctant driver in the world, it has been especially challenging for me to start going to driving school all over again. The first part wasn’t bad actually, learning the rules in this new country.

It’s the second part that feels like it will take forever as I try to fit these many, many rules into my brain and force them to co-exist happily with the previous rules I had learnt in my former life. In my former life, I was the driver that everybody overtook because I was simply in no hurry to get to my destination.

No amount of hooting or cursing could convince me to go faster than the speed I was comfortable at. Now, my driving instructor roars at me “Go go go!” if I drive anything under 59kph in a 60kph zone. Actually, the goal is to arrive at the destination as fast as possible and the target to achieve this goal is 60-61 kilometres per hour.

The usual assessment at the end of the lesson is “You’re too slow”, which leaves me both deeply offended—haven’t I just delivered us both alive to our destination? and curious—“But sir, where are we rushing to?” I have no idea. The thought that one could be in anything other than a rush here is simply unimaginable.

Everyone is in a rush, a hurry, we have no time, we have to finish the lesson in our one or two allocated hours else the wrath of the gods of hurry will be invoked (I exaggerate). In the meantime, let me prepare for my next lesson. Hopefully this time I will drive like a mad person and please my instructor. The moral of the day? Go! Go! Go!