God is no chauvinist

The term chauvinist is characterised by superiority of one gender over the other, most commonly the male over the female. The place of women in various religions across the world has always seemed to be at the back; to provide space for the gentlemen to lead. Because of this, many have wondered if indeed both sexes are looked at by God in equal measure or if He favours the male over the female.

A podcast titled Alabaster sought to answer this question as well. The podcast was created by the organisers of the Alabaster Ladies Conference held annually at All Saints Cathedral. The specific podcast titled: “Is God a chauvinist” sought to address certain questions and schools of thoughts surrounding God and his feelings towards gender. Hosted by Diana Angwech, the guest of the show Rev Dr Rebecca Nyegenye sought to answer these questions on chauvinism.

In an interview we had with Rev Nyegenye after listening to the podcast, she reveals that the Christian God is far from fitting that description. She explains that “Our God” is a just and loving father who created male and female beings in his image (Genesis 1:26) and therefore before him there is equality in value and worth of both genders.

Where the problem started

Continuous arguments propose that God perhaps did not think females were nearly as good as males. One supposed such example of that is when Paul told women not to teach in 2 Timothy 2:12.

In addition to that, the Bible is quite male when it comes to language, Rev Nyegenye shares: “The Bible takes on a male language. When we read most of the scriptures there is a male description with usage of words such as he and him. It doesn’t help that God, Jesus and the 12 disciples are portrayed as male. It gives people the impression that perhaps God did not think about women and therefore lures them into thinking favouritism of God.”

To this, Rev Nyegenye states that the Holy book (the Bible) has time and physical contexts that should not be taken away from its interpretation. She says a number of people seem to read the Bible and take it quite literally. On the contrary, if studied with critical knowledge and understanding of its contexts, it offers different value and insights to the reader, she explains.

Equipping

A doctor of philosophy, Rev Nyegenye points out that women have been equipped formally and informally to take on certain roles and that is testament to God’s desire for their lives. While in the Bible it was not outright because it was a patriarchal society, it happened at the family level and in subtle ways (Acts 16:14-15).

The reality in Uganda did not depart from the rest of the world. Girls and women were denied the chance to take part in learning outside the home because the laws of society dictated that they belonged in the kitchen.

“Florence Njagali, the first Ugandan female to attain a theology degree in the 1980s had to sit at the veranda and study through the door and windows while her male counterparts studied in class at the then Bishop Tucker Theological College now known as Uganda Christian University,” Rev Nyegenye said.

However, the tide changing. The reverend says equipment today is more public and the classroom has been opened for women. This therefore means that it is becoming easier for them to get equipped as each one reaches one. A good example of this is the number of women who continue to lead various events in the church. Most of these women have not necessarily obtained a PhD in Theology but have learnt from those who did and from one another and also pass on knowledge, she says, adding that they could easily match or out perform their male counterparts.

“Beyond Biblical equipping, you will be amazed at what the Lord has done. It is now time for every woman to get out of their shells and move on because God has released them to do their perfect will. When you have been released to fly it is not wise to remain where you are,” Rev Nyegenye notes.

She also emphasises that all women are not equipped equally. That’s the reason for example for continuous mentorship programmes and provision of guidance at All Saints Cathedral, such as the annual Alabaster Women’s Conference that started on August 4 and will end on August 11. It is meant to equip various people from corporates to teenagers, all for no cost.

Way forward

As a solution, the reverend implores women to get female role models who have gone before them to emulate. This will serve as an inspiration to push them to shoot for their dreams.

“Women who have been equipped need to have a burden to continue teaching one another and assist them break free from cultural norms and expectations without neglecting their God-given roles,” Rev Nyegenye says.





Giving herself as an example, the Rev Dr Rebecca Nyegenye urges the ladies to be willing to learn new things and be ready to break the trends in order to move forward as culture serves as a major hindrance for them to step into some of the things God has called and provided for women to be.